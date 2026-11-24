People arriving to buy liquor at a shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina town were first asked to undergo health check-ups, with doctors collecting blood samples and conducting medical examinations right outside the outlet. The unusual exercise took place on Monday at a liquor shop on Aagasaud Road near Gandhi Chauraha in Sagar district, where health and excise department teams joined hands to screen customers before they purchased alcohol.

A doctor’s table and chair were placed outside the shop, where Dr. Dharmendra Singh and his team examined people and collected blood samples for kidney, liver and other tests. The initiative comes after a series of deaths linked to alcohol consumption in Madhya Pradesh raised concerns and prompted the administration to take preventive steps.

मप्र में अब शराबियों के स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के बाद ही मिलेगी शराब. बीना में शराब लेने पहुंचे शख्स का ठेके में बैठाकर परीक्षण करते डॉक्टर. सचमुच हमारा MP सबसे गजब है….! https://t.co/aqi1eTbV9C — Rupesh Mishra (@rupeshmishramp) November 23, 2026

Madhya Pradesh administration starts health checks outside liquor shop

The health department team reached the outlet along with excise department officials and began examining people who came to purchase liquor. Customers were also made aware of the importance of getting their health checked.

Excise department sub-inspector Shailendra Singh said the health-check campaign had been launched on the government’s orders. He added that people were also being made aware during the exercise.

Madhya Pradesh liquor deaths trigger fresh administrative action

Sagar district has recently remained in the headlines over several alcohol-related deaths. More than two dozen people died in the district in incidents involving poisonous liquor, triggering concern among residents and authorities.

More recently, three people died after consuming alcohol in Sagar, Deori and Banda. However, a subsequent investigation found that the three deaths were caused by ill health and not alcohol consumption.

Following these deaths, the Madhya Pradesh administration became more alert and started conducting health checks of people who consume alcohol. The exercise in Bina is part of this response, with officials now screening liquor buyers and collecting samples to check their health.

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