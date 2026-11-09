LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

A few drops of the injured person's blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali. The tradition is believed to have originated as an alternative to human sacrifice practised centuries ago.

A nearly 400-year-old tradition, known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’, was observed in Dhami village near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on the day after Diwali. (Source:ANI)
A nearly 400-year-old tradition, known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’, was observed in Dhami village near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on the day after Diwali. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 20:10 IST

A centuries-old and unusual tradition came alive in Dhami village near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, where a large number of people gathered to witness the annual Stone-Pelting Fair, locally known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’. Celebrated every year on the day after Diwali, the nearly 400-year-old ritual involves two groups of villagers throwing stones at each other until one participant sustains a minor injury. A few drops of the injured person’s blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali as part of the traditional ceremony.

What Happens During ‘Patthar Ka Khel’?

The traditional fair is held annually in Dhami village, attracting locals and visitors curious to witness the unusual ritual. During the event, two groups of villagers engage in a stone-pelting contest, throwing stones at each other until someone is injured. The ritual follows a long-established custom in which the participant who sustains the injury becomes part of the religious offering. Once a participant is injured, a few drops of their blood are collected and offered to Goddess Bhadrakali. The ritual is conducted as part of the village’s longstanding religious and cultural practices.

You Might Be Interested In

Nearly 400-Year-Old Tradition Replaced Human Sacrifice

The origins of ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ are linked to an ancient practice of human sacrifice. According to local belief, the ritual began as an alternative to human sacrifice, which was once practised to appease the deity and seek protection from diseases, natural calamities and other misfortunes. Over the centuries, the stone-pelting ritual became an established tradition in Dhami, preserving an unusual chapter of the region’s cultural and religious history.

Crowds Gather To Witness Annual Fair

As the ritual is held only once a year, the event draws considerable interest from villagers and visitors. The continuation of the nearly four-century-old tradition highlights the deep-rooted customs and religious beliefs that remain part of Himachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage.
Also Read: Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?
Tags: 400-year-old traditionblood offering ritualDhami stone pelting fairDhami villageGoddess BhadrakaliHimachal Diwali traditionHimachal Pradesh newshome-hero-pos-7Patthar Ka Khelshimla newsstone pelting ritual

RELATED News

Chhattisgarh Man Kidnaps 4-Year-Old Nephew, Gives Him Alcohol Before Killing Him And Removing Kidney, Lung And Eye; What Was His Motive?

Delhi IGI Airport Drug Haul: Woman Returning from Thailand Arrested with 6.5 Kg of Cannabis Worth Rs 2.29 Crore

Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

‘You Elected Brahmin MPs, MLAs, But…’: Prashant Kishor Tells Mithila Brahmins They Lost Muslim Support After Backing BJP, Urges Them To Rethink Political Choices

2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

LATEST NEWS

Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film

Samsung Galaxy F34 Battery Swells Within Two Years, User Raises Safety Concerns Over Quality Control

2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

Caught On Cam: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’, Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?

‘My Entire Balcony Was Burnt’: Lust Stories 3 Actor Gurfateh Pirzada Shares Pictures Of Mumbai Home After Diwali Fire

37-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods In Diwali Night Clash Between Two Groups In Sonipat, 2 Injured

‘Phone Was Recording Me While I Changed’: Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Recalls Shocking Set Incident — What Happened Next

Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

Telangana High Court Sentences Ranga Reddy Collector To 6 Months In Jail For Contempt, Grants 4-Week Relief

BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?
Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?
Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?
Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?
Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

QUICK LINKS