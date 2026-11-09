Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

A centuries-old and unusual tradition came alive in Dhami village near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, where a large number of people gathered to witness the annual Stone-Pelting Fair, locally known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’. Celebrated every year on the day after Diwali, the nearly 400-year-old ritual involves two groups of villagers throwing stones at each other until one participant sustains a minor injury. A few drops of the injured person’s blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali as part of the traditional ceremony.

What Happens During ‘Patthar Ka Khel’?

The traditional fair is held annually in Dhami village, attracting locals and visitors curious to witness the unusual ritual. During the event, two groups of villagers engage in a stone-pelting contest, throwing stones at each other until someone is injured. The ritual follows a long-established custom in which the participant who sustains the injury becomes part of the religious offering. Once a participant is injured, a few drops of their blood are collected and offered to Goddess Bhadrakali. The ritual is conducted as part of the village’s longstanding religious and cultural practices.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: A large number of people gathered in Dhami village to witness the traditional Stone-Pelting Fair, locally known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’. Celebrated every year on the day after Diwali, the nearly 400-year-old ritual involves two groups of villagers throwing stones at each other until a participant sustains a minor injury. A few drops of the injured participant’s blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali. The tradition is believed to have originated as an alternative to human sacrifice, which was practised centuries ago to appease the deity and seek protection from diseases, natural calamities and other misfortunes. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

Nearly 400-Year-Old Tradition Replaced Human Sacrifice

The origins of ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ are linked to an ancient practice of human sacrifice. According to local belief, the ritual began as an alternative to human sacrifice, which was once practised to appease the deity and seek protection from diseases, natural calamities and other misfortunes. Over the centuries, the stone-pelting ritual became an established tradition in Dhami, preserving an unusual chapter of the region’s cultural and religious history.

Crowds Gather To Witness Annual Fair

As the ritual is held only once a year, the event draws considerable interest from villagers and visitors. The continuation of the nearly four-century-old tradition highlights the deep-rooted customs and religious beliefs that remain part of Himachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage.

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