LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

A traffic dispute in Gwalior turned violent after an ASI slapped a wrong-side biker, who retaliated before a constable beat him with a pipe.

Gwalior Traffic Cop Slaps Biker, Constable Beats Him With Pipe (Images: X)
Gwalior Traffic Cop Slaps Biker, Constable Beats Him With Pipe (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 09:44 IST

A vehicle-checking operation conducted at Station Bajaria junction in Gwalior was met with violence when a young rider involved in the operation for riding his bike on the wrong side had an altercation with police personnel. What followed was a fight between the two sides, during which ASI Sonaram slapped the young man, who in turn slapped the policeman. In the fight that ensued, Constable Ankit Sharma beat up the rider with a pipe. The video of the incident, which happened two days back, surfaced on Tuesday.

How the Gwalior traffic checking turned into an argument

According to police, ASI Sonaram stopped the biker during checking at Station Bajaria intersection after spotting him riding on the wrong side. Instead of complying, the young man started arguing with the traffic personnel and abused them.

During the heated exchange, he reportedly told the policemen, “You are our servants; it is our money that sustains your job and pays you.”

ASI slaps biker, young man retaliates in Gwalior

The argument soon turned physical when ASI Sonaram slapped the young man. The biker responded by slapping the ASI back, escalating the confrontation in front of the other traffic personnel.

Constable Ankit Sharma, who was present nearby, then began beating the young man with a pipe. The incident was captured on video, which later circulated on social media.

Gwalior police take biker into custody, seize motorcycle

Following information about the disturbance, personnel from Padav police station reached the spot and took the young man into custody. He was taken to the police station, while his motorcycle was also seized.

Legal proceedings in regard to this incident have been undertaken, including filing a case against the rider using the concerned law sections such as obstructing governmental affairs.

Also Read: Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?
Tags: Gwalior newslatest newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

Watch Video: Cop Slaps Youth, Hurles Abuses And Threatens Him; Young Man Fights Back ‘I Buy Cops Like You In 50 Rs’ – What Happened Next?

Caught On CCTV: BJP Leader’s Scorpio Set On Fire In Uttar Pradesh, Local Group Was Demanding Rs 50,000 – What Was The Dispute?

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster Trade

‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway Return As New Zealand Name Strong 14-Member Squad For India Test Series

Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Ceremony, Rajinikanth-MK Stalin’s Presence, Guest List, Reception And More

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Trailer Is Out, From Galwan Valley Clashes to Emotional Family Moments, Here’s What Makes the War Drama Special

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS