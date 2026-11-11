Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

A vehicle-checking operation conducted at Station Bajaria junction in Gwalior was met with violence when a young rider involved in the operation for riding his bike on the wrong side had an altercation with police personnel. What followed was a fight between the two sides, during which ASI Sonaram slapped the young man, who in turn slapped the policeman. In the fight that ensued, Constable Ankit Sharma beat up the rider with a pipe. The video of the incident, which happened two days back, surfaced on Tuesday.

How the Gwalior traffic checking turned into an argument

According to police, ASI Sonaram stopped the biker during checking at Station Bajaria intersection after spotting him riding on the wrong side. Instead of complying, the young man started arguing with the traffic personnel and abused them.

During the heated exchange, he reportedly told the policemen, “You are our servants; it is our money that sustains your job and pays you.”

ASI slaps biker, young man retaliates in Gwalior

The argument soon turned physical when ASI Sonaram slapped the young man. The biker responded by slapping the ASI back, escalating the confrontation in front of the other traffic personnel.

Constable Ankit Sharma, who was present nearby, then began beating the young man with a pipe. The incident was captured on video, which later circulated on social media.

Gwalior police take biker into custody, seize motorcycle

Following information about the disturbance, personnel from Padav police station reached the spot and took the young man into custody. He was taken to the police station, while his motorcycle was also seized.

Legal proceedings in regard to this incident have been undertaken, including filing a case against the rider using the concerned law sections such as obstructing governmental affairs.

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