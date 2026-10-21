Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife And Her Friend With Belts On Road In Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Clip Goes Viral

Bhadaiya Kund is one of Shivpuri’s best known tourist spots, a place where families and young people come for a quiet outing. On Tuesday, a woman arrived there with a male friend. Neither could have known that a man who knew them well was nearby.

The Woman And Her Husband

According to the details that have emerged, the woman had been staying at her maternal home following an earlier domestic dispute with her husband, identified as Govind. At Bhadaiya Kund, Govind allegedly spotted her with the other man.

The Argument That Turned Violent

What began as a heated exchange reportedly did not stop at words. Govind is said to have called his cousin to the spot. The two men then allegedly tied the friend’s legs and attacked both the woman and her friend with belts. People at the site were stunned, and the sudden violence caused panic among those present.

Caught On Camera

Bystanders recorded the assault, and the video spread quickly on social media. The footage shows two men beating a woman and a young man, and the public nature of the attack is what has drawn the most outrage online.





Police Step In

After the clip went viral, the local Dial 112 emergency team reached the scene and brought everyone involved to the Physical Police Station. Station In-charge Avnish Singh Rathore said an FIR has been registered against Govind on the basis of his wife’s complaint. He has been taken into custody, and police are initiating the process of sending him to jail.

What Is Still Unclear

The exact legal sections invoked in the FIR have not been shared. It is not known how seriously the woman and her friend were hurt, or whether they received medical treatment. The role of the cousin is also unclear, with no word yet on whether he has been identified, detained or named in the case. Police have said the reason for the assault will be established only after investigation, and the accounts so far rest largely on reports from sources and the video.

What Comes Next

All eyes now turn to the court proceedings against Govind and to whether his cousin is brought into the case. The investigation will also have to establish what the relationship between the woman and her friend was, and whether any counter complaint follows. For now, a video filmed at a tourist spot has become the central piece of evidence in a case that many are watching closely.