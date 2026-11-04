Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

She called the police for help. According to her, the help arrived, and the beating still happened in front of it. Her allegations, now circulating alongside a video, have raised a question about both a marriage and the response to a call for help.

Two Years of Marriage

According to the woman, she was married two years ago. For the first year, she says, everything was fine. After that, she alleges, her husband began an affair with another woman.

The Allegations at Home

The woman says that when she objected, her husband, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, and her sister-in-law began to beat her. She also alleges that she was left alone in the house with the rooms locked, to push her into leaving on her own. These claims are hers. The husband and his family have not been heard in the information available.

The Call to Police

She says she phoned the police. According to her, the husband beat her on the road in front of the police personnel who had come. She then accused the police of failing to act against him.

The Video

The headline refers to a video. The input does not describe it, so what it shows, who recorded it and when has not been established here. It should be checked before it is used or broadcast.

उत्तर प्रदेश – कानपुर देहात में पति पर पत्नी को प्रताड़ित करने और सड़क पर पुलिस के सामने ही मारपीट करने का आरोप लगा है। महिला के मुताबिक – दो साल पहले उसकी शादी हुई थी। एक साल तक सब ठीक रहा, लेकिन बाद में पति का दूसरी लड़की से अफेयर हो गया। विरोध करने पर पति, सास-ससुर और ननद मिलकर उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगे। आरोप है कि उसे घर में अकेला छोड़कर कमरों में ताला लगा दिया जाता था, ताकि वह परेशान होकर खुद घर छोड़ दे। महिला ने पुलिस को फोन किया तो पुलिस के सामने ही पति ने सड़क पर उसकी पिटाई कर दी। इसके बाद महिला ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर भी कार्रवाई न करने का आरोप लगाया। — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 4, 2026

What Police Have Said

The input has no statement from Kanpur Dehat police. It is not known whether a case has been registered, whether the husband has been questioned, or whether the police personnel are being asked to explain.

The Questions Raised

If the allegation is accurate, it raises two questions. One is the husband’s conduct. The other is the response of the police present, who are expected to act when violence takes place in front of them. Neither can be answered from the woman’s account alone. The facts will need to be established by the police and, if necessary, a court.

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