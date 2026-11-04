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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

A Kanpur Dehat woman alleges her husband repeatedly assaulted and harassed her over his affair, even beating her in front of police after she called them for help.

Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair
Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 16:06 IST

She called the police for help. According to her, the help arrived, and the beating still happened in front of it. Her allegations, now circulating alongside a video, have raised a question about both a marriage and the response to a call for help.

Two Years of Marriage

According to the woman, she was married two years ago. For the first year, she says, everything was fine. After that, she alleges, her husband began an affair with another woman.

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The Allegations at Home

The woman says that when she objected, her husband, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, and her sister-in-law began to beat her. She also alleges that she was left alone in the house with the rooms locked, to push her into leaving on her own. These claims are hers. The husband and his family have not been heard in the information available.

The Call to Police

She says she phoned the police. According to her, the husband beat her on the road in front of the police personnel who had come. She then accused the police of failing to act against him.

The Video

The headline refers to a video. The input does not describe it, so what it shows, who recorded it and when has not been established here. It should be checked before it is used or broadcast.

What Police Have Said

The input has no statement from Kanpur Dehat police. It is not known whether a case has been registered, whether the husband has been questioned, or whether the police personnel are being asked to explain.

The Questions Raised

If the allegation is accurate, it raises two questions. One is the husband’s conduct. The other is the response of the police present, who are expected to act when violence takes place in front of them. Neither can be answered from the woman’s account alone. The facts will need to be established by the police and, if necessary, a court.

Also Read: Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

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Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

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Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

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Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

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Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair
Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair
Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair
Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair
Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

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