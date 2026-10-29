Watch Video: Husband Carries Disabled Wife in His Arms to Hamirpur’s DM Office, Alleges Their Home at Risk- What Happened?

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district reached the collectorate lying on the ground to seek justice over an alleged land grab by her brothers-in-law after her husband went missing about a year ago. Devarti, wife of Kailash Chandra, approached District Magistrate Ashok Kumar, seeking her husband’s share of six bighas of land, a house where she could live with her children and help to support her family. Her unusual protest drew attention from officials and people at the premises.

Uttar Pradesh woman alleges relatives took over husband’s land

Devarti married Kailash Chandra in the Maudaha tehsil area. After he developed a mental illness, she moved to her parental home with him and their children. Kailash later went missing about a year ago, and despite extensive efforts, the family could not trace him.

She alleged that after his disappearance, her husband’s younger and elder brothers took possession of the land belonging to his share. The Uttar Pradesh woman said she had repeatedly approached the Maudaha Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Muskara police station over the alleged encroachment but had yet to receive justice.

Uttar Pradesh mother struggles to support two children

Devarti is responsible for supporting her 20-year-old daughter, Gudiya, and her 18-year-old son, Akash. With no other means to meet the family’s expenses, she has been working as a daily-wage labourer.

The Uttar Pradesh woman appealed to the district magistrate to help her secure her missing husband’s share of the land and a house in the village, so she could provide for her children and have a place to live.

Uttar Pradesh DM directs SDM to resolve land dispute

Collectorate staff noticed Devarti lying on the ground when she arrived to submit her grievance. They intervened, spoke to her and helped her meet District Magistrate Ashok Kumar.

After hearing her complaint, the DM directed Maudaha SDM Karanveer Singh to visit the spot, resolve the matter and ensure that Devarti receives justice. The Uttar Pradesh administration has thus been asked to look into her complaint over the disputed land and her family’s living conditions.

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