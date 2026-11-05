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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man

Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man

Kannauj man allegedly ties wife Sonam to a chair, pours petrol on her and burns her alive over affair suspicions before fleeing with their children.

Kannauj Man Burns Wife Alive Over Affair Suspicion, Flees (Image: X)
Kannauj Man Burns Wife Alive Over Affair Suspicion, Flees (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 11:29 IST

A woman was burned alive by her husband after he suspected her of having an affair with a young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Thursday morning. The accused, Sukhbir Singh alias Monu, allegedly tied his wife Sonam to a chair, poured petrol over her and set her on fire before fleeing with their two children. By the time firefighters managed to enter the burning house in Jagatpur village, they found only her skeleton.

Uttar Pradesh murder: Husband returns with petrol after heated argument

As per reports, the incident took place around 7 am in Jagatpur village, under the Chhibramau Kotwali police station area, around 40 kilometres from the district headquarters. Villagers said Sukhbir had returned to the village about 15 days ago from Hisar, Haryana, where he worked in a private company.

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According to villagers, he suspected Sonam of having an affair with a local young man. He allegedly began keeping watch on her and once caught her talking to the man on her mobile phone. The couple reportedly quarrelled continuously for the next two days.

Uttar Pradesh crime: Woman tied to chair and set on fire

Reports say that on Thursday morning, Sukhbir allegedly left home in anger. Around 30 minutes later, he returned carrying a bottle of petrol, tied Sonam to a chair, poured petrol over her and set her on fire. He then fled with their children.

Seeing flames rising from the house, local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police and fire brigade. Firefighters battled the blaze for around one-and-a-half hours before bringing it under control. When they entered the house, they discovered Sonam’s skeleton.

Uttar Pradesh police launch manhunt for accused husband

According to reports, Sonam and Sukhbir had a love marriage 11 years ago and have two children: a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Chhibramau Kotwali in-charge Kapil Dubey reached the spot with a police team and inspected the scene. Reportedly, he said, “The husband burned his wife alive and killed her. He has fled the spot. People in the surrounding area are being questioned. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.” Police are questioning people in the surrounding area and conducting raids to trace Sukhbir.

Also Read: Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?     

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Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man
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Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man

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Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man
Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man
Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man
Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man
Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man

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