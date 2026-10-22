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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform

Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform

Uttar Pradesh Police head constable Deepak Prakash Verma was suspended after a viral video showed him lying awkwardly on a chair at a Chitrakoot roadside canteen, allegedly drunk.

Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot. (Image Credit: @devkumarmisra/X)
Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot. (Image Credit: @devkumarmisra/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 14:07 IST

A Uttar Pradesh Police head constable, Deepak Prakash Verma, has been suspended after a video showed him lying in an odd position on a chair at a roadside canteen in Chitrakoot. He is alleged to have been drunk. Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh ordered the suspension and a departmental inquiry after the matter reached senior officers.

A Sight That Made Passersby Stop

The incident dates to October 19, along the Prayagraj national highway in Chitrakoot. A canteen by the roadside became the unlikely setting for the scene.

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A man in police uniform was lying on a chair with his head hanging down and his legs raised. The posture was so unusual that someone present decided to call the emergency helpline, Dial 112.

The Call And The Response

A PRV team of the Dial 112 service reached the spot after the call. Seeing the policeman’s condition, the team took him along with them and had him medically examined. The details of the medical report have not been made public.

Soon after, senior officers were informed. By then, the video had begun to circulate on social media, and questions started to follow.

Who Is The Policeman?

Police issued a press note identifying the man in the video as Head Constable Deepak Prakash Verma, who was posted at the Police Line.

SP Arun Kumar Singh took note of the case once the video surfaced and suspended him. The inquiry has been handed to the Circle Officer (CO) of Karvi.

Not The First Time, Says Police

The press note carries a stronger charge. It says the head constable has earlier too been involved in irresponsible behaviour while drunk. Police said such conduct damages the image of the department.

What Comes Next

With the suspension in place, the focus now shifts to the Karvi CO’s inquiry. Officers will have to establish what happened at the canteen on October 19 and examine the earlier complaints the press note refers to. The findings will decide whether Verma returns to duty or faces harsher action. Meanwhile, the video continues to be widely shared, and the department is likely to face questions about how a policeman with such a record was left on active duty.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Buddhist Monks Clash Over Money From Head-Shaving Ritual At Sankisa Stupa In UP, Video Shows Brutal Beating

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Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform

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Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform

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Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform
Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform
Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform
Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform
Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform

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