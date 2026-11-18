A group of people who stopped to rescue an intoxicated young man lying on a road in Punjab’s Ludhiana district were run over by a speeding college bus on Sunday. The incident took place on the Machhiwara-Kuhara road, where the men were trying to move the youth and his scooter away from traffic when a yellow bus suddenly approached from behind and hit them. A video of the incident, which also shows a small child present at the spot, has gone viral on social media. The bus driver was taken into custody after police were called.

How the Punjab bus accident unfolded on Ludhiana road

As per reports, Kirandeep Singh, one of the injured men, said he was travelling towards Machhiwara to get his car repaired when he noticed a young man lying on the road with his scooter in an intoxicated state.

He stopped along with others, including a man referred to as ‘Khalsa Ji’, to help the youth. The group parked their two-wheelers and began moving him towards a nearby petrol pump to get him off the road. However, before they could shift him to safety, the speeding bus struck the group.

Punjab victims recount horrific impact of college bus collision

Another injured person, Pradeep Singh, said the impact was so severe that his turban flew off and landed some distance away. He suffered serious injuries to his neck, back and legs.

Reportedly, Kirandeep alleged that the bus driver appeared to be intoxicated. He also suspected that the collision could have been deliberate, given the manner in which the bus struck them. The allegations have not been independently established.

Punjab hospital treatment raises questions after accident

Following the collision, bystanders alerted the police, who took the bus driver into custody.

The injured also raised concerns over treatment at Machhiwara hospital. They alleged that no doctor was available because it was Sunday and that they were given injections in the name of ‘first aid’ before being referred to another hospital.

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