A video of Madhya Pradesh MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar has gone viral on social media after an unexpected exchange with the audience at a tribal event. During his speech, the Sailana legislator asked the crowd whether he should resign from his post. To his apparent surprise, people sitting in front of the stage immediately responded, “Yes, go ahead!” The audience’s reaction reportedly left the MLA momentarily confused.

MLA Asks Audience, ‘Should I Resign?’

The incident reportedly took place during a tribal event in Madhya Pradesh. Dodiyar, who represents the Sailana Assembly constituency in Ratlam district and belongs to the Bharat Adivasi Party, was addressing the gathering from the stage. While speaking to the audience, he suddenly posed a question that caught everyone’s attention: “Istifa de dun kya?” (Should I resign?) Instead of reassuring him or asking him to continue, several people in the audience responded with an emphatic “Yes, do it.” The unexpected reply created an awkward and unusual moment during the programme.

जनता ने लूज किया विधायक जी का कॉन्फिडेंस…सैलाना से BAP के विधायक कमलेश्वर डोडियार ने जनता से पूछा इस्तीफा दे दूं… जनता ने बोला- दे दो….! https://t.co/aBFc7HxKB3 — Himanshu Neema (@HimanshuNeema2) November 17, 2026

Crowd’s Response Leaves MLA Confused

The video captures the moment when the MLA asks the question and the audience responds without hesitation. The reaction appears to catch Dodiyar off guard, leaving him visibly confused about how to respond. The exchange has since attracted attention on social media, with viewers discussing the crowd’s blunt response and the MLA’s reaction. The clip has also sparked curiosity about what prompted Dodiyar to ask such a question during his speech.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The unusual interaction has become a talking point online, with users sharing and commenting on the video. While the exchange has drawn widespread attention, the exact context behind the MLA’s resignation remark and the audience’s response remains unclear from the available footage. For now, the brief interaction has turned into a viral moment, with one question dominating the discussion: What made the crowd so quick to say yes?

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