An elderly policeman was patrolling when a child approached him carrying a flower in his hand. What happened next is melting hearts on social media.

Foot Patrol In Meerut

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle was on foot patrol in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The information provided does not mention where he was on foot patrol or at what time of the day.

This was an ordinary patrol routine until a little child approached him.

The Child Holding Rose

As per the information available, the child presented the officer with a rose. This was a tiny gesture coming from a child whose age and name are unknown.

“Jai Hind”

As he presented the flower, the child said “Jai Hind.” The video presents an innocent demonstration of love for the nation and is trending on social media.

मेरठ के आबूलेन पर वर्दी और मासूमियत का एक ऐसा खूबसूरत संगम देखने को मिला, जिसने हर किसी का दिल जीत लिया। पैदल मार्च के दौरान एक नन्हे बच्चे ने एसपी सिटी विनायक गोपाल भोंसले को फूल भेंट किया और फिर बड़े अदब से सैल्यूट ठोक दिया। मासूम के इस सम्मान ने एसपी सिटी के चेहरे पर मुस्कान ला दी। उन्होंने भी बच्चे को बड़े प्यार से दुलारा और चॉकलेट-टॉफी देने का वादा किया। बस फिर क्या था, इस छोटे से पल का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। कोई एसपी सिटी के अंदाज की तारीफ कर रहा है तो कोई बच्चे की मासूमियत पर दिल हार रहा है। — Danish Khan (@danishrmr) November 18, 2026

The Officer’s Reply

The SP City responded in kind. He greeted the boy with “Jai Hind” and gently placed a hand on his head. The warm exchange is what many viewers say moved them.

Treat For The Child

The policeman also requested that toffees be sent for the child. The reports, however, fail to mention whether or not the child got his toffees and who went to fetch them.

Reactions From The Internet

The video is already creating buzz on social media sites, with many lauding the patriotism of the child and the kindness of the policeman. Since the input does not include any particular comments or view counts, no quotations can be provided.

What Will Happen Now?

Will there be any comment from the boy’s family or from the policeman himself about the episode? Will the video prompt many other such interactions between the policeman and the citizens? And will the boy remain famous in his city even after the video is gone? We shall see.