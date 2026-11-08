Watch Video: Jaipur Cafe Owner Beaten With Iron Rods, Left In Pool Of Blood; He Objected To Female Employee’s Friend’s Visits – What Happened?

A cafe owner in Jaipur was brutally attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants while he was walking home from work, leaving him seriously injured. The attackers allegedly struck him repeatedly with iron rods, even continuing to beat him after he fell to the ground. The incident, captured on CCTV, has surfaced online and triggered a police investigation. The victim, identified as Mayank Gopalia, owns Oven The Bakery Cafe. The attack took place on November 5 at around 9:45 pm in the area under the Vaishali Nagar police station.

Attackers Strike Cafe Owner With Iron Rods

CCTV footage of the incident shows the assailants approaching Gopalia on a motorcycle before attacking him with iron rods. The men are seen hitting him on the head and then repeatedly striking his back and legs. Even after Gopalia falls helplessly to the ground, the attackers allegedly continue assaulting him before fleeing the scene. The footage, which reportedly surfaced on Sunday, has drawn attention to the violent nature of the attack.

Cafe Dispute Suspected, Employee’s Husband Under Scanner

According to cafe employees, the attack may be linked to an earlier dispute at the establishment. They suspect that Shahrukh, the husband of cafe employee Shabana Khan, could have been involved in the assault. Employees claimed that following the dispute, Shahrukh had allegedly threatened to kill Gopalia. However, the suspected involvement has not been officially established, and police are investigating the claims.

Victim Undergoes Head Surgery, Police Search For Attackers

After the assault, Gopalia was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to a hospital by passersby. He sustained serious injuries, including injuries to his head that required surgery. Police personnel from Vaishali Nagar police station reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. Based on a complaint filed by Gopalia’s family, police registered a case and began investigating. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the attackers.

Also Read: Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?