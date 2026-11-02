Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

A massive gas pipeline explosion in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur triggered panic in the Gobarsahi area under Sadar police station limits. The blast occurred during drain construction when a JCB machine reportedly damaged an underground PNG gas pipeline. Gas began escaping at high pressure. Within moments, the leaked gas caught fire, sending huge flames into the air. The sudden explosion created chaos in the area. Residents rushed to safety as the fire spread.

Several houses were reportedly damaged in the incident. The impact was so intense that windowpanes within a radius of nearly 100 metres were shattered.

Thar SUV Caught in Massive Gas Fire

A Thar SUV passing through the road was also destroyed in the explosion. The vehicle reportedly had a Vaishali district registration number and a JDU flag attached to it. Initial reports suggested that two people inside the vehicle may have died after suffering severe burn injuries. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the reported deaths.

The blast also reportedly claimed another life. Early information suggested that the victim’s head was severed in the explosion. More than four people were reportedly injured, with some suffering serious burns. A video of the Muzaffarpur Gobarsahi gas leak has also surfaced. It shows the panic and chaos following the explosion.

Fire Brigade Rushes to Spot, Rescue Operations Underway

Fire brigade teams reached the site and began efforts to control the flames. Relief and rescue operations are underway as officials assess the damage. SDM (East) Anand Utsav said the incident was being investigated. He also confirmed that three people had reportedly suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment.

“We cannot officially confirm any deaths at this time,” the SDM said. He added that drain construction was underway in the area and the underground pipeline was damaged during excavation by a JCB machine.

FSL Team Begins Investigation After Blast

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot around four hours after the explosion. Investigators are examining the site to determine the exact cause of the blast and assess the extent of the damage. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of underground gas pipelines during road and drain construction work. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.