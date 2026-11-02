LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

A JCB machine reportedly damaged an underground PNG pipeline during drain construction in Muzaffarpur's Gobarsahi. The resulting explosion destroyed a Thar SUV, damaged houses and triggered a massive fire.

JCB Excavation Triggers Massive Fire, Thar Destroyed as Casualties Feared
JCB Excavation Triggers Massive Fire, Thar Destroyed as Casualties Feared

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 16:39 IST

A massive gas pipeline explosion in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur triggered panic in the Gobarsahi area under Sadar police station limits. The blast occurred during drain construction when a JCB machine reportedly damaged an underground PNG gas pipeline. Gas began escaping at high pressure. Within moments, the leaked gas caught fire, sending huge flames into the air. The sudden explosion created chaos in the area. Residents rushed to safety as the fire spread.

Several houses were reportedly damaged in the incident. The impact was so intense that windowpanes within a radius of nearly 100 metres were shattered.

You Might Be Interested In

Thar SUV Caught in Massive Gas Fire

A Thar SUV passing through the road was also destroyed in the explosion. The vehicle reportedly had a Vaishali district registration number and a JDU flag attached to it. Initial reports suggested that two people inside the vehicle may have died after suffering severe burn injuries. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the reported deaths.

The blast also reportedly claimed another life. Early information suggested that the victim’s head was severed in the explosion. More than four people were reportedly injured, with some suffering serious burns. A video of the Muzaffarpur Gobarsahi gas leak has also surfaced. It shows the panic and chaos following the explosion.

Fire Brigade Rushes to Spot, Rescue Operations Underway

Fire brigade teams reached the site and began efforts to control the flames. Relief and rescue operations are underway as officials assess the damage. SDM (East) Anand Utsav said the incident was being investigated. He also confirmed that three people had reportedly suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment.

“We cannot officially confirm any deaths at this time,” the SDM said. He added that drain construction was underway in the area and the underground pipeline was damaged during excavation by a JCB machine.

FSL Team Begins Investigation After Blast

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot around four hours after the explosion. Investigators are examining the site to determine the exact cause of the blast and assess the extent of the damage. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of underground gas pipelines during road and drain construction work. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

RELATED News

School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools In Odisha’s Kandhamal, Kalahandi To Remain Closed On November 3 Amid Cyclone Murasu Alert

15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

Husband Suspects Wife Of Affair With Elder Brother, Attacks Her With Scissors 179 Times In 20 Minutes In Bihar’s Ara; Arrested

8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

LATEST NEWS

‘Why Did You Join The Protest Now?’: Imran Khan Gets Relief From Bombay HC In ‘Leave India’ Case, But Court Seeks Unconditional Apology Over OCI Rules

Shreyas Iyer’s Four-Word Māori Message After India’s T20I Series Win Over New Zealand Leaves Cricket Fans Googling

Flexible Warehousing Is the Co-Working Moment Indian Supply Chains Have Been Waiting For – Says Hemant Kejriwal

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

‘Koi Paise Nahi Liye’: Dia Mirza’s Response After Mumbai Mayor Calls Her ‘Anti-Hindu’ Over Diwali Video

Former India Star Predicts Who Has Better Chance Of Scoring More Centuries Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In IND vs NZ ODI Series

8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured
Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured
Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured
Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured
Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

QUICK LINKS