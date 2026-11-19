Junior doctors at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital continued their protest on Wednesday, demanding the withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to eight interns over their criticism of the government’s handling of patients injured in the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede. The protest also escalated into a confrontation on campus after a group allegedly linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) entered the premises and clashed with the protesting doctors. The junior doctors also staged a sit-in outside Principal Indranil Biswas’s office and reportedly surrounded him for several hours.

Kolkata interns question action over stampede criticism

The controversy began after the eight interns questioned the state government’s decision to shift critically injured stampede victims to a private hospital instead of treating them at government medical colleges. They had raised the issue at a press conference, arguing that government medical facilities could provide advanced, life-saving treatment free of cost.

The press conference reportedly took place when the junior doctors were supposed to be on duty, drawing the government’s attention. Following this, the Chief Minister’s Office sought a detailed report from the Health Department. On Tuesday, the college issued show-cause notices to all eight interns, reportedly based on the recommendations of an enquiry committee.

The stampede had taken place at a Durga Puja pandal in Chorbagan, north Kolkata, on October 17, when a sudden crowd surge amid rain left at least 19 people dead and 25 others injured.

Kolkata campus witnesses clash between doctors and ABVP

The notices triggered protests on Wednesday morning, with junior doctors questioning the grounds for disciplinary action against their colleagues. They demanded copies of the enquiry committee’s report, asking the college authorities to explain the basis on which the notices had been issued.

Tensions escalated when people allegedly associated with the ABVP entered the campus and clashed with the protesting doctors. Both groups accused each other of assault, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

A junior doctor associated with the Medical Students’ Council alleged that ABVP-linked members forced their way into the campus and attacked him and some interns participating in the protest.

“They even tried to assault one of our senior colleagues. When I tried to record the incident on my phone, they snatched it and beat me up,” he alleged.

ABVP state secretary Neelkantha Bhattacharya rejected the allegations, denying that members of the organisation had assaulted the doctors. He claimed that ABVP members were attacked instead.

Kolkata principal surrounded during sit-in protest

Meanwhile, the junior doctors continued their sit-in outside Biswas’s office, insisting that the notices be withdrawn. The principal was reportedly surrounded by the protesters for several hours as they pressed their demands.

The college council subsequently convened a meeting to discuss the controversy. However, the protesting interns remained firm on their demand for the withdrawal of the notices and a copy of the enquiry committee’s findings.

West Bengal Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee said that protests should not turn into a gherao of college authorities. “They have already been given time to submit their replies in writing,” he said.

Kolkata interns allege pressure on college authorities

At a press conference late Wednesday, the interns alleged that the college authorities had acted under pressure from senior officials instead of independently examining the matter.

Mukherjee, however, defended the action against the eight interns, saying the notices had been issued in accordance with National Medical Commission guidelines.

The junior doctors continued to seek the withdrawal of the show-cause notices and disclosure of the enquiry report. The authorities, meanwhile, maintained that the interns had been given sufficient time to submit their responses and that the action followed the commission’s guidelines.

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