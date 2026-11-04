Watch Video: Just Months After Rs 60.55 Lakh Was Seized, Kharagpur Railway Station Makes Headlines Again With a Fresh Rs 1.40 Crore Cash Recovery

A routine security check at West Bengal’s Kharagpur Railway Station led to a major cash recovery after railway police reportedly found around ₹1.40 crore in a passenger’s bag. The discovery has once again brought the station under the spotlight. Security agencies have repeatedly recovered large amounts of suspected unaccounted cash and other illegal items from railway premises.

According to recent media reports, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the huge amount during a search of a suspicious passenger’s bag. The recovery has raised questions about the movement of large amounts of cash through railway stations.

GRP Recovers ₹1.40 Crore During Station Check

The latest incident involved a passenger whose bag was searched by GRP personnel at Kharagpur Railway Station. During the inspection, officers reportedly discovered cash worth approximately ₹1.40 crore. The recovery is significant because Kharagpur has witnessed similar incidents in the past. However, further details about the passenger, the source of the money and the purpose of carrying such a large amount have not been provided in the available report.

खड़गपुर स्टेशन पर ₹1.40 करोड़ का ‘कैश’ पकड़ा गया जनशताब्दी से उतरा यात्री राहुल सोनी जैसे ही हावड़ा निकलने की फिराक में था, जीआरपी ने धर दबोचा। बैग खुला तो सुरक्षाकर्मियों की आंखें फटी रह गईं—अंदर ठसाठस भरे थे नोटों के बंडल! #BreakingNews #Kharagpur #RailwayPolice #GRP #Howrah https://t.co/ayA6GeCooG — Ravi Pratap Dubey 🇮🇳 (@ravipratapdubey) November 4, 2026

RPF Seized ₹60.55 Lakh Under Operation Satark

This is not the first major cash seizure at Kharagpur Railway Station. In September 2026, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered ₹60,55,440 in cash from a passenger named Chukka Kishore Kumar. The seizure took place near the station’s new foot-over bridge during a checking drive under ‘Operation Satark’.

Following the recovery, the case was handed over to the Income Tax Department in Kolkata for further investigation. Officials were expected to examine the source of the cash and related details.

Kharagpur Station Under Security Watch

Kharagpur Junction has witnessed several special security drives targeting the movement of illegal cash, gold and narcotics. Railway security personnel have also taken action against suspected ganja smuggling, leading to multiple arrests. The latest ₹1.40 crore recovery has once again highlighted the importance of surveillance and security checks at major railway stations. With another huge cash seizure reported from the station, attention is now on the investigation and the possible source of the recovered money.