LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

A 30-year-old man, Shivkumar, died by suicide outside his former fiancée’s house in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, after she reportedly ended their decade-long relationship and engagement.

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once'! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends
Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once'! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 17:37 IST

There was a 30-year-old man waiting at the doorstep of his aunt’s house in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, and he would not go away. The man wanted only one thing: he wanted to meet his fiancée, the daughter of his aunt, and talk to her. According to the version that has been put forward by the police, the man kept saying to those who were present there that if he could not talk to her, he would do something to himself.

He could not and some time later, the man died.

You Might Be Interested In

Who He Was

The man has been identified as Shivkumar, 30, of Basti. However, the story that has been told does not reveal the exact location where it happened, on which date it happened or the police station under whose jurisdiction it lies. These have yet to be ascertained.

Ten Years, an Engagement and a Breakup

It is believed that Shivkumar and the woman have been in love for about ten years. Then their two families, who were related to each other, decided to fix their relationship and make them engaged to each other.

And then, the woman called it off. From the description, this break up was what triggered Shivkumar to visit the house of the woman. What the woman and her family say about it is also not known.

Outside the House

What transpired inside the house is not clear except for the information available in this report. He made it clear that he will talk to her and threatened to kill himself if his demand was not fulfilled. The demand was not fulfilled, and subsequently, he killed himself.

The Crowd and the Cameras

This report also states that a crowd had gathered and that people were filming him using their mobiles. This information cannot be verified by the police yet. Be that as it may, it is always wrong to share images and videos of a person’s death with others. It brings sorrow to the family and distress to other people.

The Questions That Remain

A number of basic details are missing. The date and the exact place are not given, and it is not known whether police were called before the shot was fired or after. The source of the firearm and whether it was licensed have not been stated, and nothing says whether a case has been registered or what the families have told police. The woman’s account, and that of her family, has not been reported. Nobody has said whether anyone tried to stop him, or what was said in the minutes before.

More Than Just a Tale of Relationship Break-up

While break-ups in relationships are traumatic, suicides are normally caused by more than one thing. Mental experts agree that stress, hopelessness, and lack of support often accumulate together. News reports that identify a specific individual or make it appear as proof of love can be extremely damaging to the surviving family as well as people in the same circumstances. This is the reason why the woman’s name is not mentioned in this story, nor is any form of blame placed on her and anyone else.

Next Steps

The police are bound to get statements from the families of both individuals involved as well as those who witnessed the event and find out how the gun got there. The family of the man is bound to suffer another loss, while the woman and her family will deal with the after-effects of the events at their door.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress, please talk to someone you trust or call a helpline. In India, Tele MANAS is available at 14416.

Also Read: 27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

RELATED News

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Several Women Trapped as Lift Collapses in Nashik Apartment, Rescue Teams Rush In; Technical Failure Suspected, Here’s What We Know About the Accident

Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

Elitecon International secures exclusive all-India rights for Thailand’s Star Herb Pharma brands — PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella — taking the Group into packaged beverages and wellness

Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order

Brace Port targets to Double Revenue in FY 28; Strengthens Expansion Plans Through SageRoute Investment

Scarlet Witch Is Back, But Is She On The Avengers’ Side? VisionQuest Finale Hints At Doctor Doom’s Plan

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

ORA Land Sells Out Phase 1 of Flagship BluBay Project in Karjat, Generating Rs 145 Crore in Revenue

Russian Fintech A7 Announces Plans to Expand Cross-Border Payment Options for India at Mumbai Summit

Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends
Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends
Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends
Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends
Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

QUICK LINKS