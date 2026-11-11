Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

There was a 30-year-old man waiting at the doorstep of his aunt’s house in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, and he would not go away. The man wanted only one thing: he wanted to meet his fiancée, the daughter of his aunt, and talk to her. According to the version that has been put forward by the police, the man kept saying to those who were present there that if he could not talk to her, he would do something to himself.

He could not and some time later, the man died.

Who He Was

The man has been identified as Shivkumar, 30, of Basti. However, the story that has been told does not reveal the exact location where it happened, on which date it happened or the police station under whose jurisdiction it lies. These have yet to be ascertained.

Ten Years, an Engagement and a Breakup

It is believed that Shivkumar and the woman have been in love for about ten years. Then their two families, who were related to each other, decided to fix their relationship and make them engaged to each other.

And then, the woman called it off. From the description, this break up was what triggered Shivkumar to visit the house of the woman. What the woman and her family say about it is also not known.

Outside the House

What transpired inside the house is not clear except for the information available in this report. He made it clear that he will talk to her and threatened to kill himself if his demand was not fulfilled. The demand was not fulfilled, and subsequently, he killed himself.

The Crowd and the Cameras

This report also states that a crowd had gathered and that people were filming him using their mobiles. This information cannot be verified by the police yet. Be that as it may, it is always wrong to share images and videos of a person’s death with others. It brings sorrow to the family and distress to other people.

EX क़े घर क़े सामने किया लाइव सुसाइड.. फ़िल्मी स्टाइल में भीड़ वीडियो बनाती रही, उसने खुद को गोली मार ली UP क़े बस्ती में 30 वर्ष क़े शिवकुमार ने अपनी बुआ क़े घर क़े सामने खुद को गोली से उड़ा लिया। इससे पहले वह अपनी मंगेतर रही बुआ की बेटी से बात करने की जिद करता रहा। अन्यथा की स्थिति में खुद को गोली मारने की बात कही! उसकी बात नहीं मानी गई तो उसने खुद को गोली मार ली। युवक की मौत हो गई। 10 वर्ष क़े अफेयर क़े बाद फैमिली ने दोनों का रिश्ता तय कर दिया था। अब लड़की ने ब्रेकअप किया तो युवक ने यह कदम उठा लिया। — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) November 11, 2026

The Questions That Remain

A number of basic details are missing. The date and the exact place are not given, and it is not known whether police were called before the shot was fired or after. The source of the firearm and whether it was licensed have not been stated, and nothing says whether a case has been registered or what the families have told police. The woman’s account, and that of her family, has not been reported. Nobody has said whether anyone tried to stop him, or what was said in the minutes before.

More Than Just a Tale of Relationship Break-up

While break-ups in relationships are traumatic, suicides are normally caused by more than one thing. Mental experts agree that stress, hopelessness, and lack of support often accumulate together. News reports that identify a specific individual or make it appear as proof of love can be extremely damaging to the surviving family as well as people in the same circumstances. This is the reason why the woman’s name is not mentioned in this story, nor is any form of blame placed on her and anyone else.

Next Steps

The police are bound to get statements from the families of both individuals involved as well as those who witnessed the event and find out how the gun got there. The family of the man is bound to suffer another loss, while the woman and her family will deal with the after-effects of the events at their door.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress, please talk to someone you trust or call a helpline. In India, Tele MANAS is available at 14416.

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