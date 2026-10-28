Watch Video: ‘Kahan Hai Re Gunjan, Le Ja Mithaiyan!’ Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Bahubali Anant Singh After MLC Election Win, What Did He Say?

After claiming victory in the Patna graduate seat, JDU’s Neeraj Kumar answered a question about the expelled MLA from Mokama with a taunt that mixed a viral audio, a Bhojpuri singer and a lot of sweets.

A Victory Claim And A Question From The Media

In Patna on Wednesday, Neeraj Kumar stood before reporters with a result in his favour. The JDU candidate from the Patna graduate constituency has claimed a convincing win, and celebrations have already started in the JDU camp.

Then came the question everyone was waiting for. What did he have to say about Anant Singh, the Mokama MLA who was expelled from the party?

The Taunt

Kumar did not give a long reply. Smiling, he said, in the Bhojpuri-flavoured Hindi that made the clip go viral: “Where are you, Gunjan? Come and take the sweets.”

The line was a taunt, and it was easily understood by those who followed the campaign.

“कहां ही रे गुंजन, ले जो मिठइया !” नीरज ने अनंत सिंह को धो डाला! #NeerajKumar #AnantSingh #BiharPolitics #BiharNews #PoliticalWar @grok niraj kumar kisko chidha rahe hain.. https://t.co/wc5wkQ9nfj — chandan kumar (@Iamckyadav) October 28, 2026

The Background Of The Line

To see why it landed, one has to go back to the Assembly election. Gunjan Singh, a Bhojpuri singer, contested that election on the symbol of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. At the time, an audio of his conversation with Anant Singh went viral. In it, Gunjan Singh was heard asking Anant Singh about the trends in the election.

Kumar’s remark appeared to refer back to that episode, which is why it was read as a dig at the Mokama MLA.

The Sweets That Became A Joke

The mention of sweets was not random. During the MLC campaign, Anant Singh had repeatedly claimed that Neeraj Kumar was sure to lose. He was also said to be having large quantities of sweets made for the celebration. A tent was even put up outside his house, and his supporters started distributing sweets before the counting ended.

With the outcome going the other way, Kumar’s line turned that confidence into a punchline.

What Anant Singh Had Said Earlier

During the campaign, Anant Singh toured Nalanda in support of the Jan Suraaj candidate and hit out at Neeraj Kumar. Gunjan Singh was with him on stage. Speaking in his usual style, he said the public is like God, and that this time the public would “take the gas out of Neeraj”, a Bhojpuri expression meaning to cut him down to size.

The Question That Remains

For now, there has been no response from Anant Singh to the taunt, and it is not known whether he will reply. The jibe, however, shows how sharp the personal fight inside and around the JDU has become. Having been shown the door by the party, the Mokama MLA has now seen the candidate he opposed claim victory. Whether he speaks, or the story is left to fade, will be seen in the days to come.

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