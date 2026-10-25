Watch Video: Kanpur Woman Bites Brother-In-Law’s Private Parts During Family Dispute, He Gets 55 Stitches – What Happened?

A shocking incident has come to light from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 37-year-old man was seriously injured after his sister-in-law allegedly bit his private parts during a family dispute. The injured man, identified as Rajneesh, was taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors reportedly administered 55 stitches. Police are investigating the matter to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family Dispute Escalates Into Heated Argument

According to reports, the incident began after a child went to his aunt’s house, where a dispute reportedly broke out. During the altercation, the young man’s wife also allegedly scolded him. When the child informed his mother about what had happened, she became angry and decided to confront the family members involved in the dispute. The child’s mother subsequently arrived at the scene and began arguing with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law. What initially appeared to be a family disagreement reportedly escalated into a serious physical confrontation.

Sister-in-Law Allegedly Bites Man

During the heated argument, the child’s mother, who was reportedly Rajneesh’s sister-in-law, allegedly bit his private parts with her teeth, leaving him seriously injured. The incident reportedly caused severe injuries, prompting Rajneesh to seek immediate medical attention. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors treated his injuries. According to reports, the medical team administered 55 stitches to treat the wounds sustained during the incident. The circumstances leading to the alleged assault, including the precise sequence of events during the confrontation, remain subject to investigation.

Police Investigate the Incident

Police are investigating the matter to determine exactly what happened and establish responsibility for the alleged assault. The incident has drawn attention because a family dispute reportedly escalated into a serious physical attack, leaving a man with significant injuries. Further details regarding any police complaint, action against the accused woman, and the legal proceedings in the case are awaited. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and clarify the circumstances that led to the confrontation in Kanpur.

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