Watch Video: Kolkata Police Parade 3 Accused Bare-Bodied In Behala After Father, Son And Friend Paraded Naked Over A Kiss

In a dramatic development in the Sarsuna naked parade case, police conducted a crime scene reconstruction in Behala, parading the three accused barefoot and without clothes in the same locality where an 18-year-old youth, his father and their friend were allegedly forced to walk naked. The reconstruction drew attention from local residents, several of whom were seen taking photographs and filming the accused as they were taken through the streets. The exercise was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault and public humiliation of the three victims.

Crime Scene Recreated in Same Locality

According to the allegations, the accused were taken through the Behala locality to recreate the sequence of events surrounding the incident. The area is where the 18-year-old youth, his father and his 19-year-old friend were allegedly paraded naked. Visuals from the reconstruction showed the accused being taken barefoot through the streets, while onlookers gathered to watch and record the proceedings on their mobile phones. The exercise forms part of the police investigation into the circumstances of the alleged assault and the events leading up to the incident.

In a dramatic turn in the Sarsuna shocking naked parade case, police paraded three accused barefoot and without clothes during crime scene reconstruction in Behala to today. An 18-year-old youth, his father and a 19-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted, threatened at gunpoint and forced to walk naked for around 50 metres after the youth was seen with a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s parents and maternal uncle have been arrested. Police are probing the alleged involvement of others. — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) October 27, 2026

Three Victims Allegedly Forced to Walk Naked

According to the allegations, the incident began after the 18-year-old youth was seen kissing a 13-year-old girl. The youth, his father and his 19-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted, threatened at gunpoint and forced to walk naked for approximately 50 metres. The incident triggered a police investigation, with the alleged acts of assault, intimidation and public humiliation coming under scrutiny.

Girl’s Family Members Arrested

Police have arrested the girl’s parents and maternal uncle in connection with the case. Investigators are also probing whether other individuals were involved in the alleged crime. The investigation remains ongoing, and the precise roles of the accused are yet to be established through the legal process.

Also Read: Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway