It was an everyday Monday afternoon in the Belapur court of Navi Mumbai. The judgement had been pronounced, and the court authorities and police officials were engaged in carrying out the rituals of a post-judgment process. It was then that the recently convicted man bolted out of the courtroom. In no time, he jumped off the fifth floor of the building.

Verdict Passed, but the Man Left the Courtroom

The accused was 35-year-old Nagesh Babu Lad. He had just been found guilty by an Additional Sessions Judge of the Belapur court of having killed his sister in 2019 and attempted killing his wife in the same case.

He was found guilty under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code. For the murder of his sister Sunita, he was sentenced for life imprisonment under Section 302. For the attempt to murder his wife, he was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 307.

**नवी मुंबई: उम्रकैद की सजा सुनते ही आरोपी ने कोर्ट की पांचवीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग, मौत** नवी मुंबई के बेलापुर कोर्ट में हत्या के मामले में आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद आरोपी ने अदालत की इमारत की पांचवीं मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी। इस घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल आरोपी की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान नागेश बाबू लाड (उम्र 30 से 35 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद उसे तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, वर्ष 2019 में नेरुल पुलिस ने नागेश को हत्या और हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था। सोमवार को न्यायाधीश प्रसन्ना चांदगुडे की अदालत ने उसे दोषी ठहराते हुए आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई थी। सजा सुनने के बाद उसने अदालत की पांचवीं मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी। — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) November 23, 2026

Minutes After The Verdict

Lad reportedly left the courtroom during the post-verdict ceremonies, and he attempted to jump from the building at the same time. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and he was hospitalized but the doctors pronounced him dead before any attempt at treatment could be made.

The night of 17 July 2019

As stated by the sources, the case involved events which took place during the early hours of 17 July 2019. The prosecution claimed that Lad was convinced that his wife had been having an affair with his brother-in-law, Jarmanjit Singh.

According to the claims made, he killed his wife on the terrace of his wife’s parental home in Navi Mumbai.

The Sister Who Tried To Calm Him

Next he headed to the residence of his sister Sunita. She had tried to calm him and help her sister-in-law in the midst of all the fight. Lad allegedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her several times in the chest. Sunita died due to hemorrhage and shock.

Seven Years, One Verdict And One Last Act

It has taken seven years to finally get a verdict on this case. However, this case ended in a manner that was least expected by all present in the courtroom – the convict was dead minutes after his sentencing. The proceedings against this man have now come to an end, but there are still many unanswered questions regarding how the convicted man escaped from the courtroom and reached an upper floor of the building. It is not known whether the police or court authorities will take stock of the security arrangements at Belapur Court.

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