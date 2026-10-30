Watch Video: Lion Enters House In Gujarat’s Amreli, Trapped In Room For Hours — What Happened Next?

A young male lion walked into a home in Amreli district and settled inside a room. Villagers shut the door, called the forest department, and the big cat was sedated and taken away without anyone being hurt.

A Quiet Morning, An Unexpected Guest

It was early in the morning in Old Malkanes village, in the Khambha taluka of Gujarat’s Amreli district. The village sits in lion country, where sightings are not unusual. What happened next, though, was far from routine.

According to the account, a young male lion had killed a livestock animal. Afterwards, it walked into the home of a local resident, Amrubhai Varu, and sat down inside a room.

The Door Closes

Villagers realised the animal was inside. Instead of panicking, they acted. They locked the door of the room from the outside and immediately informed the forest department.

The lion was now shut in a single room of a house, with people gathered nearby and the forest team still on its way.

The Forest Team Arrives

A team of forest officials, trackers and a veterinary doctor came to the spot, led by Range Forest Officer Nipul Lakum, along with his team. They had a plan to bring the animal out without hurting it or anyone around.

The Rescue

Using a tranquilliser gun, the team sedated the lion. They then placed it in a rescue cage and moved it to the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre. No injuries or casualties were reported, either among the villagers or for the animal.

The Video

The incident was captured on video, which is now being shared online under the title of the lion trapped in a room. I could not view the footage, and the description above comes only from the account you shared.

Amreli :Panic in Old Malkanes village, Khambha, after a young male lion entered a residential house and remained inside a room for hours. Following a successful rescue operation led by the Forest Department, the lion was tranquilized and shifted to Satadhar Animal Care Centre. https://t.co/nHrD6DvxHD — Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) October 30, 2026

Questions That Remain

The report does not say exactly when the lion entered the house, how long it stayed there, or how long the rescue took. It also does not say whether the lion has been checked by vets since reaching the care centre, or what will happen to it next. The forest department has not been quoted on why the lion came into the village or on what steps will prevent a repeat.

What Happens Next

Currently, the lion is at the Jasadhar centre, and it may very well get checked out by a vet. The forest department will have to make a decision on whether this lion needs to be set free in the wild again or should be observed. It is possible that officials will study why lions keep venturing into the villages where they kill cattle and ways to ensure the safety of the inhabitants of such villages.