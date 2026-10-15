Watch Video: Liquor Smugglers Ram Police Station In-Charge’s Car in Chandauli, Break Through Barricades- Thanedar Has Narrow Escape

A dramatic incident was reported from Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, where suspected liquor smugglers allegedly rammed their vehicle into the car of a police station in-charge while attempting to evade a police blockade. The SHO reportedly escaped unharmed, while the suspects broke through the barricades and fled the spot. The incident occurred when police personnel had set up a blockade to intercept the suspected liquor smugglers. However, instead of stopping, the suspects allegedly drove through the barricade, rammed the officer’s vehicle and sped away.

Smugglers Allegedly Ram SHO’s Vehicle

According to the available information, police had laid a trap to catch the suspected liquor smugglers after receiving information about their movement. Officers positioned themselves along the route and placed barricades to stop the vehicle. When the suspected smugglers arrived, they allegedly refused to stop at the checkpoint. They broke through the barricades and rammed into the police station in-charge’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. The sudden manoeuvre reportedly put the police personnel at risk. The SHO, however, narrowly escaped without sustaining injuries.

चंदौली में शराब तस्करों ने थानेदार साहब की गाड़ी टक्कर मारकर उड़ा दी. हादसे में थानेदार साहब बाल-बाल बचे है. दरअसल थानेदार साहब ने शराब तस्करों को पकड़ने के लिए नाकेबंदी की थी. शराब तस्कर आए बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी. गाड़ी में टक्कर मारी और भाग गए. पुलिस लकीर पीटतीं रह गई. https://t.co/bVMRSKK0fz — Dinesh shukla (Journalist) 🇮🇳 (@Dinehshukla) October 15, 2026

Police Attempt to Stop Suspects

The incident triggered a tense situation at the checkpoint as police personnel attempted to intercept the fleeing vehicle. The suspects managed to escape, leaving the officers unable to apprehend them at the spot. The incident has raised concerns about the risks faced by police personnel while conducting operations against suspected illegal liquor transportation and other criminal activities.

Search for Suspects Underway

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those allegedly involved in the escape. Further details about the suspected liquor consignment, the vehicle used by the smugglers and any arrests have not been established from the information available. The incident also highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies when suspects allegedly use force to evade checkpoints. Further verified information from Chandauli Police is needed to establish the full sequence of events and confirm what action has been taken against the suspects. The case remains subject to further investigation.

Also Read: 7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested