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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

A man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks near National Highway 30 in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. A viral video shows his wife and children crying beside his body as police take four accused into custody.

Man beaten to death in Sitapur (Photo: X)
Man beaten to death in Sitapur (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 15:42 IST

A disturbing video is circulating on the internet showing a woman and her children crying beside a bloodied body as a man was beaten to death over an old rivalry in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. The victim, identified as Manoj Gautam, was attacked with sticks while returning from the market, triggering tension in the area.

Sitapur Murder: Man Attacked With Sticks Near NH-30

The incident took place around 6 pm on Thursday near Ludhaura village panchayat, under the Kamalapur police station area. According to reports, several people surrounded Gautam near National Highway 30. They assaulted him with sticks, leaving him critically injured. Thereafter, his family members rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kasmanda, where doctors declared him dead.

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Viral Video Shows Wife, Children Crying Beside Body

A video circulating on social media shows Gautam’s wife and minor children wailing beside his bloodied body. The footage has drawn attention to the family’s anguish following the alleged murder.

Six Accused Named as Old Rivalry Suspected

Police registered a case late Thursday night against six people. The named accused include Shubham Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Narendra Singh, along with Kalpana, Dhirendra Singh’s wife, and Sunita, Dharmendra Singh’s wife. The sixth accused was yet to be identified in the available details. An old rivalry is suspected to have led to the attack. The exact circumstances behind the killing remain under investigation.

Four Accused Taken Into Custody, Says Sitapur Police

Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal and personnel from several police stations reached the spot after the incident and launched an investigation. In a statement issued on Friday, Sitapur Police said Kamalapur police had registered a case under relevant legal provisions and taken four accused into custody. The group included three named accused and one person identified during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Gautam’s family has demanded strict action against those responsible and a fair probe. Tension continued in the village and surrounding areas as police investigated the killing.

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Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?
Tags: Kamalapur NewsLudhaura Village NewsManoj Gautam MurderMurder caseNH-30 NewsSitapur Crime NewsSitapur Murder CaseSitapur NewsUP crime newsup newsUttar pradesh newsviral video

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Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

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Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

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Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?
Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?
Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?
Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?
Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

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