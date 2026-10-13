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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?

Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?

Despite repeated efforts by her family and police to persuade her to come down, she remained adamant about marrying her boyfriend.

A 20-year-old girl climbed a mobile tower after her family opposed her relationship and arranged her marriage elsewhere. (Source:Screengrab)
A 20-year-old girl climbed a mobile tower after her family opposed her relationship and arranged her marriage elsewhere. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:48 IST

In a dramatic incident, a 20-year-old girl climbed a mobile tower after her family opposed her relationship with her boyfriend and arranged her marriage to someone else. The girl reportedly insisted that she would marry only her boyfriend and refused to come down despite repeated requests from her family and police. The situation was resolved only after the boyfriend was called to the spot and climbed the tower to fill her parting with sindoor, following which the girl agreed to come down. The incident drew attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the couple’s reported marriage decision and the serious safety risks involved.

Girl Climbs Mobile Tower Over Marriage Dispute

According to the available information, the 20-year-old girl was in a relationship with a young man and wanted to marry him. However, her family reportedly opposed the relationship and had arranged her marriage elsewhere. Unwilling to accept her family’s decision, the girl took the drastic step of climbing a mobile tower to press her demand. She reportedly remained at the top, insisting that she would marry only her boyfriend.

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Family and Police Try to Persuade Her

After learning about the incident, family members and police attempted to convince the girl to climb down safely. They reportedly made repeated efforts to persuade her, but she remained firm in her decision. The situation created tension as those present tried to find a way to bring her down without risking her life. Climbing a mobile tower can be extremely dangerous, and even a minor misstep could result in serious injury.

Boyfriend Arrives and Fills Her Parting With Sindoor

As efforts to persuade the girl continued, her boyfriend was called to the location. In a dramatic turn of events, he climbed the tower and reportedly filled her parting with sindoor, a traditional symbol associated with marriage among many Hindu communities. Following this gesture, the girl finally agreed to come down from the tower, bringing the tense situation to an end.

Incident Highlights Risks of Extreme Measures

The incident highlights the emotional tensions that can arise when families and young adults disagree over marriage choices. However, climbing a mobile tower to resolve a personal dispute poses a serious risk to life. Further details about the location, the couple’s identities and whether their marriage was legally solemnised were not available in the information provided.
Also Read: Delhi Protest Restrictions: Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court in Contempt Case

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Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?
Tags: boyfriend fills sindoorgirl climbs mobile towergirl climbs tower to marry boyfriendgirl insists on marrying boyfriendlove marriageMobile Tower Incident

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Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?

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Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?
Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?
Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?
Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?
Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?

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