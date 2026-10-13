Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?

In a dramatic incident, a 20-year-old girl climbed a mobile tower after her family opposed her relationship with her boyfriend and arranged her marriage to someone else. The girl reportedly insisted that she would marry only her boyfriend and refused to come down despite repeated requests from her family and police. The situation was resolved only after the boyfriend was called to the spot and climbed the tower to fill her parting with sindoor, following which the girl agreed to come down. The incident drew attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the couple’s reported marriage decision and the serious safety risks involved.

Girl Climbs Mobile Tower Over Marriage Dispute

According to the available information, the 20-year-old girl was in a relationship with a young man and wanted to marry him. However, her family reportedly opposed the relationship and had arranged her marriage elsewhere. Unwilling to accept her family’s decision, the girl took the drastic step of climbing a mobile tower to press her demand. She reportedly remained at the top, insisting that she would marry only her boyfriend.

ये देखिए प्रेम प्रसंग का हाई – वोल्टेज ड्रामा… 20 वर्षीय लड़की अपने प्रेमी के साथ शादी करने की जिद कर रही थी। घरवाले इस रिश्ते के खिलाफ थे और लड़की की शादी कही और तय कर दी। लड़की अपने प्रेमी से ही शादी करने की जिद लेकर मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गई। घरवाले और पुलिस ने लड़की को समझाने की बहुत कोशिश की कर लड़की नहीं मानी। जब उसके प्रेमी को बुलाया गया और वह टावर पर चढ़कर लड़की के मांग में सिंदूर भरा तब जाकर वह लड़की टावर से उतरी। पढ़ने – लिखने की उम्र में इस लड़की को प्यार का ऐसा नशा चढ़ा है ,की न घरवालों का प्यार दिख रहा है और न ही उनकी इज्जत का ख्याल है। आज के समय में लड़कियों को क्या हो गया हैं। कुछ दिन के प्यार के खातिर अपने माँ – बाप के वर्षों का प्यार एक पल में भुला देती है। — Ruchi Mishra (@RuchiMishra098) October 13, 2026

Family and Police Try to Persuade Her

After learning about the incident, family members and police attempted to convince the girl to climb down safely. They reportedly made repeated efforts to persuade her, but she remained firm in her decision. The situation created tension as those present tried to find a way to bring her down without risking her life. Climbing a mobile tower can be extremely dangerous, and even a minor misstep could result in serious injury.

Boyfriend Arrives and Fills Her Parting With Sindoor

As efforts to persuade the girl continued, her boyfriend was called to the location. In a dramatic turn of events, he climbed the tower and reportedly filled her parting with sindoor, a traditional symbol associated with marriage among many Hindu communities. Following this gesture, the girl finally agreed to come down from the tower, bringing the tense situation to an end.

Incident Highlights Risks of Extreme Measures

The incident highlights the emotional tensions that can arise when families and young adults disagree over marriage choices. However, climbing a mobile tower to resolve a personal dispute poses a serious risk to life. Further details about the location, the couple’s identities and whether their marriage was legally solemnised were not available in the information provided.

Also Read: Delhi Protest Restrictions: Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court in Contempt Case