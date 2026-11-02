It was the dead of night in Sakal village when a young man slipped towards a house he had been invited to. By the time the night was over, he was on a thatched rooftop, villagers were closing in below, and a phone camera was recording everything.

A Midnight Visit in Sakal Village

The incident took place in Sakal village, under the Laxmipur police station area in Jamui district, between Saturday night and Sunday morning. A video of it began circulating online on Sunday and has become a talking point in the area.

According to the account that has emerged, the young man went to the woman’s house late on Saturday night. Reports say he went at her invitation. The two are said to belong to the same village and to have been in a relationship for some time.

The Alarm: A Whole Village Wakes Up

The family came to know of the visit and alerted the villagers. A large crowd gathered at the spot and caught both the young man and the woman. Reports say the woman is already married and has two children.

The Rooftop Escape That Failed

The video shows the young man climbing onto the roof of a thatched house to escape the crowd. It did not work. The villagers brought him down and beat him.

Vermilion Under Pressure

The video then shows the young man forcibly applying vermilion to the woman’s forehead. In the tradition, vermilion in the parting of the hair marks a marriage. Here, it was done under duress and in front of a crowd.

Watch Video: Lover Forced To Marry Married Woman In Jamui; Climbs Rooftop To Escape Villagers, Gets Dragged Down And Beaten https://t.co/Iu7DWJXXsv — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) November 2, 2026

The Husband Says No

Then came a turn that the crowd did not seem to expect. The woman’s husband objected to the forced marriage. He refused to let his wife go with the young man and kept her with him. The matter was subsequently settled, according to the report. How it was settled has not been made clear.

Police: No Complaint Yet

So far, no complaint has been filed at the police station by either party. This means that, officially, the matter has not been registered. A viral video can still draw the police into the case on their own, and a ceremony performed under force and violence has no legal standing as a marriage.

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