There were reports about a godman being brutally assaulted by women when he tried to lure the children out of their house and release a snake in front of them in retaliation for stopping him. The incident was recorded on video and is now spreading on social media causing outrage and fears regarding the safety of the children. Viral video captures the moment when women confront the man and attack him while people around are watching the scene in shock.

Viral video captures confrontation between man and women over children

Based on the claims attached to the video, the man went into the house and tried to convince the children who live there to accompany him. The family members saw what was happening and quickly prevented him from taking the kids with him.

It has become clear that the viral video brought attention to the alleged abuse of children and raised questions about how could someone in religious clothing try to approach vulnerable families.

Viral video captures snake allegedly released during confrontation

The situation reportedly turned more dangerous when the man allegedly released a snake towards the family members after they stopped him from leaving with the children. The act was apparently intended to create panic and help him escape.

But instead of backing off, the women came forward and started beating up the man.

Viral video leads to calls for stringent policing

The viral video has received many reactions on social media as some netizens have praised the women for their actions and called for stringent policing of the people who allegedly use religious dress to terrorize families and their children.

Some netizens have tagged various law enforcement agencies’ handles and requested them to track down the culprits and probe the case.

But the actual day, city, state, and police department handling the issue are not known. An official statement regarding the identities of the individuals involved, type of snake, and filing of the complaint by any aggrieved party is also not available.

So while the viral video is going viral, the veracity of the allegations and circumstances of the case are yet to be independently verified.

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