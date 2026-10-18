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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended

Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended

A doctor at Maharashtra’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad was suspended after allegedly being found intoxicated while on duty in the post-mortem room.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident. (Source:Screengrab)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-18 12:37 IST

A doctor at a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra has been suspended after a video allegedly showing a drinking session inside the post-mortem room surfaced on social media. The incident sparked outrage and prompted the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to order a departmental inquiry. Dr Vaibhav Avinash Mhaske, posted at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, was suspended with immediate effect on Friday after he was allegedly found intoxicated while on duty.

How the Drinking Incident Came to Light

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night. It came to light when a citizen, who had been waiting outside the hospital through the night to collect a death certificate, looked inside the post-mortem room and allegedly found the doctor in an intoxicated state. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, drawing criticism and raising questions about conduct inside a public hospital.

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Viral Video of Doctor Raises Questions

The footage reportedly shows a table inside the post-mortem room with food items and a bottle on it. The visuals prompted concerns about an alleged drinking session inside the hospital premises, where staff are expected to maintain professional standards. The incident also raised questions about responsibility and discipline among hospital staff. The allegations, however, are being examined as part of the official inquiry.

PCMC Seeks Explanation From Doctor, Staff

Taking note of the incident, PCMC Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam issued notices to Dr Mhaske and the staff concerned, asking them to submit written explanations by the evening. The civic body initiated the process to establish what happened inside the room and determine whether any rules had been violated.

Doctor Suspended, Departmental Inquiry Ordered

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi ordered Dr Mhaske’s suspension with immediate effect on Friday, citing the seriousness of the allegations and concerns over medical ethics and patient safety. The departmental inquiry will examine the circumstances of the incident and the role of the staff concerned. Further action is expected to depend on the findings.
Also Read: 40-Year-Old Woman Killed As Speeding SUV Driven By Medical Student Rams Family’s Bike, Husband Critical, 5-Year-Old Daughter Escapes

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Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended
Tags: departmental inquirydoctor intoxicated on dutydoctor liquor partyhome-hero-pos-9hospital negligenceMaharashtra doctor suspendedPCMCPimpri Chinchwadpost-mortem room controversyviral videoYCM Hospital

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Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended

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Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended
Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended
Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended
Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended
Watch Video: Maharashtra Doctor Holds Liquor Party In Hospital Post-Mortem Room As Bereaved Family Waits Outside For Dead Body; Suspended

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