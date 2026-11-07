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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

The incident has once again brought the activities of cow protection groups, allegations of vigilante violence and concerns over attacks targeting Muslims in the name of cow protection into focus.

Gau Raksha Bajrang Force allegedly apprehended a 25-year-old man identified as Shahzad over accusations of sexually assaulting a bull. (Source:Screengrab)
Gau Raksha Bajrang Force allegedly apprehended a 25-year-old man identified as Shahzad over accusations of sexually assaulting a bull. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 08:16 IST

A controversial incident has reportedly surfaced from the Dabua area of Faridabad, Haryana, where members of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force allegedly apprehended a 25-year-old man identified as Shahzad over accusations of sexually assaulting a bull. The incident has drawn attention to the activities of cow protection groups and the methods used by some vigilante organisations while confronting individuals accused of cow-related offences. According to reports circulating about the incident, members of the group caught the man, while a female member was allegedly seen assaulting him. However, the allegations of sexual assault involving the animal have not been independently verified, and no official police confirmation or independently established account of the incident has been identified.

Woman Member Seen Assaulting the Man

According to media reports, a video of the incident has surfaced showing a woman associated with the organisation allegedly slapping Shahzad and hitting him with her footwear. Other people present at the scene are also reportedly seen assaulting him. Following the incident, the man was handed over to the police. Members of the organisation also submitted a complaint at Dabua police station. Police have reportedly initiated an investigation into the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the assault. 

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Gau Raksha Groups and Allegations of Vigilante Violence

The incident has once again brought the activities of cow protection groups, including Gau Raksha Dal and Bajrang Dal-affiliated organisations, into focus. Over the years, several incidents across India have raised concerns over alleged assaults, intimidation and harassment by cow vigilantes, particularly targeting Muslims accused of transporting cattle or carrying beef. In a report documenting violent cow-protection activities, Human Rights Watch highlighted cases in which vigilante groups allegedly attacked members of minority communities over suspicions related to cattle and beef.  In a particularly disturbing case in Haryana, a Muslim migrant worker was killed in 2024 after being accused of consuming beef. According to the police chargesheet, the meat involved was not cattle meat. 

Questions Over Law and Order

While allegations of cruelty towards animals must be investigated seriously, the authority to investigate, apprehend and prosecute suspects rests with law enforcement agencies. The Faridabad incident raises questions about the use of force by self-appointed vigilantes. Even if the allegations against Shahzad are established, does that justify public assault? The investigation must establish the facts, and accountability must apply to everyone involved.
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Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad
Tags: alleged bull assaultcow protection groupscow vigilantescow vigilantismDabua FaridabadFaridabad viral videoGau Raksha Bajrang ForceGau Raksha groupharyana newshome-hero-pos-4Shahzad casevigilante violence India

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Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad
Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad
Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad
Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad
Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

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