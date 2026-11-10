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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

A heartwarming viral video shows a man carrying cashews and almonds as monkeys gather around him with their babies. His apparent generosity has won admiration across social media.

Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts
Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 17:06 IST

A short video shared on social media is winning praise online. According to its headline, a man arrives with a stick and a bucket full of cashews and almonds, and a troop of monkeys gathers around him with their babies. The post, shared on X by the account Kanpur Needs on November 10, carries a Hindi caption saying that God has made the right person rich. Where the video was recorded, who the man is and what exactly happens are not stated in the information available.

A Man, a Stick and a Bucket

The video begins with a man walking up with a stick in one hand and a bucket of dry fruits. A stick might suggest he wants to drive monkeys away, but the caption suggests the opposite. The poster appears to be praising his kindness, not his caution.

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The Troop Gathers

As soon as the man appears, several monkeys gather around him with some carrying their babies. This is what the headline portrays. The input does not tell us how many monkeys gathered around him, whether the monkeys gathered on their own or the man called them.

A Caption That Gets Everything Across

The caption written in Hindi language suggests that God has blessed the right man with money. This implies that the man is a generous person and thus the viewer is touched. The input contains heart and prayer emojis. The caption does not tell us how the poster got to know about the man’s economic situation; therefore, the caption must be seen as the opinion of the poster.

Why the Video is Heartening

Video clips showing people feeding animals tend to evoke a positive reaction online, more so when the subject matter involves mother monkeys with their babies. It can be heartening to see animals trust a human being enough to come closer to him. There are no statistics in the input regarding views, likes, and comments.

Feeding Wild Animals

Experts in the wildlife conservation field have been known to point out that feeding wild monkeys may result in their dependence on humans and cause problems. There is no mention of such an observation in the input.

What We Do Not Know

The post does not say where the video was shot, when it was shot or who filmed it. It does not name the man or say whether the monkeys were fed in a temple area, a forest or a town. The claim that the man arrived with a stick and a bucket of cashews and almonds comes from your headline, not from the caption.

What Happens Next?

Will the man be identified, and will he say why he feeds the monkeys? Will the video inspire others to feed animals, or will it renew debate about doing so safely? And will the clip stay a feel good moment, or be questioned by wildlife officials? For now, a simple scene of a man and a troop of monkeys is travelling widely online.

Also Read: Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

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Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

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Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

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Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

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Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts
Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts
Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts
Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts
Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

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