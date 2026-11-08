Watch Video: Man Attacked With Liquor Bottle On Head Outside Kanpur Pub, Another Slapped Four Times In 5 Seconds – What Happened Next?

An altercation that erupted in the night between two gangs of young people near a very popular pub in Kanpur’s Civil Lines locality ended up in violence after one person was reportedly attacked with a glass liquor bottle on the head, while another person was reportedly slapped four times within five seconds. The footage of the incident that happened on November 6, 2014, and that started with an altercation inside the pub, is doing the rounds on social media. Pictures of an injured youth being treated in the hospital have also emerged.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines area under the Kotwali police station limits. The viral footage shows around a dozen young men at the spot, with some involved in the fight while others stand nearby watching the confrontation.

कानपुर में हाई-प्रोफाइल पब के बाहर देर रात बवाल। सिविल लाइंस स्थित पब के बाहर युवकों में जमकर मारपीट हुई। वायरल वीडियो में एक युवक दूसरे के सिर पर कांच की बोतल मारता दिख रहा है, जबकि दूसरा पांच सेकेंड में चार थप्पड़ जड़ देता है। @Uppolice @kanpurnagarpol https://t.co/WTPfF7Wh0i — Shyam Tiwari (@Shyamtiwariknp) November 7, 2026

Kanpur pub fight spills onto street after argument inside

According to information about the incident, the two groups allegedly got into an argument inside the pub late on November 6. The disagreement soon escalated, and the youths came out onto the street, where the confrontation turned physical.

The video captures several youths abusing and attacking each other. In one particularly violent moment, a youth is seen striking another on the head with a glass liquor bottle. In another sequence, a man grabs someone’s collar and delivers four consecutive slaps within approximately five seconds.

Kanpur viral video shows bottle attack and injured youth

The sudden violence created chaos outside the pub, with several people gathering around the groups. The footage has drawn attention because of the severity of the assault and the presence of several people at the scene.

Images have also been spread of the wounded boy getting medical attention in the hospital. The boy can be seen covered in blood, clearly showing how badly he was wounded in the fight.

Kanpur police examine CCTV footage to identify accused

The incident has raised questions about security outside the high-profile establishment, particularly as the pub is located in the busy Civil Lines area, which has CCTV cameras installed around it.

After the video surfaced, police said they were examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify those involved. Officials said action would be taken against the accused according to the law once their identities were established.

Kanpur police await complaint from either group

Police have not received a complaint from either side so far. Investigators are examining the available footage to establish the identities of the youths and determine what triggered the confrontation.

The actual reason behind the dispute and the roles of those involved will become clear after the investigation. No arrests have been reported in the information available so far.

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