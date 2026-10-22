Watch Video: Man Dragged On Car Roof With Hands Trapped In Windows; 37-Year-Old Falls, Gets Run Over By Same Car In Kanpur – Full Story

A 37-year-old salesman was beaten, dragged on the roof of a moving car for around 1.5 kilometres and run over after falling onto the road in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Beeru Singh Bhadauria was returning home after watching a Dussehra fair on Tuesday night when he was allegedly attacked over an old dispute. His hands were reportedly trapped in the car’s windows as the occupants drove at high speed with the glass rolled up. The incident was captured by more than two dozen CCTV cameras, and his family has demanded the accused be arrested and strict action be taken.

How the Kanpur attack allegedly began over old enmity

Reports say that Beeru, a resident of Arra under the Hanumant Vihar police station area, worked as a salesman for a food product company. His family includes his wife, Reena, daughters Seevi and Ishani, son Viraj, father Ram Shankar Singh and elder brother Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria.

According to the family, Beeru had a dispute some time ago with Rajveer and Mewalal, residents of Khadepur Nayi Basti. On Tuesday night, while he was returning from the Dussehra fair, Mewalal allegedly arrived in a car with Rajveer and two other people. They allegedly stopped and assaulted Beeru. When he tried to escape, the accused allegedly hit him with the car.

Kanpur man allegedly dragged on car roof for 1.5 km

The assault allegedly took a horrifying turn when Beeru ended up on the car’s roof. His hands were reportedly trapped in the windows, which had been rolled up, as the occupants continued driving at high speed. He was carried on the roof for around 1.5 kilometres before falling onto the road near Ashwani Trading Company in Rajendra Nagar.

The car occupants allegedly ran the vehicle over him after he fell. Beeru suffered serious injuries across his body, and the fingers of his hands were badly crushed.

Kanpur family rushes Beeru to hospital, doctors declare him dead

Devendra Singh Chauhan, who was passing by, recognised Beeru and informed his family. They rushed him to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Hallet Hospital because of his critical condition. Doctors declared him dead after examining him.

Beeru’s death devastated his family. His wife and children were inconsolable as the news reached home, where they had been waiting for his return.

More than two dozen CCTV cameras capture Kanpur incident

CCTV footage showing the car’s movement and the alleged attack has emerged as a key part of the investigation. According to the report, more than two dozen cameras captured the incident. After Beeru’s body reached home on Wednesday, his family protested over the police response, alleging that the complaint had not received adequate attention when it came to registering an FIR and taking initial action.

The report also mentions the station in-charge’s apprehension that the driver might not have known Beeru was on the roof. The family grew angrier over the statement and continued demanding strict action.

Kanpur police trace car location to Fatehpur district

Police traced the car’s reported location to Jehanabad in Fatehpur district using its registration number and the accused’s mobile phone location. The vehicle is said to belong to Mewalal. Police were searching for the accused as the investigation continued.

The CCTV footage, the car’s location and the family’s allegations are now central to the case. Beeru’s family and local residents are awaiting action against those allegedly responsible for his death.

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