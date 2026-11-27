A young man in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district was allegedly cheated by someone who approached him pretending to be a genuine buyer of his Royal Enfield Bullet. What began as a routine online sale quickly turned into an unpleasant experience after the prospective buyer took the motorcycle for a test ride and disappeared without returning it. The owner had listed his Bullet for sale on OLX, hoping to find a buyer. However, he reportedly ended up losing the motorcycle after trusting a stranger who showed interest in purchasing it.

Man Contacts Seller Through OLX

According to reports, the young owner had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his Royal Enfield Bullet. After coming across the listing, an unidentified man contacted him and expressed interest in buying the motorcycle. The two reportedly spoke about the deal before the prospective buyer asked if he could take the bike for a test ride. Since the man appeared to be a genuine customer, the owner agreed and handed over the keys. However, the seller had no idea that the man would allegedly disappear with his motorcycle.

Owner Waits, But Buyer Never Returns

After taking the Bullet for a ride, the man failed to return. Initially, the owner waited, believing that the prospective buyer might be taking a little longer than expected. But as time passed, his concern grew. He tried calling the man several times, hoping to find out what had happened. However, his calls went unanswered, and the suspect’s mobile phone was reportedly switched off. It was then that the owner realised something was wrong. The person who had approached him to buy the motorcycle had allegedly tricked him.

Victim Approaches Police

Left with no motorcycle and no way to contact the suspected buyer, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. Further details about the suspect, the investigation and efforts to recover the Royal Enfield Bullet are awaited. The incident also serves as a reminder for people selling vehicles online to remain cautious when dealing with unknown buyers, particularly during test rides.

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