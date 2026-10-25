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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

A woman was seriously injured after her brother-in-law allegedly rammed a Bolero vehicle into her during a dispute over six acres of agricultural land in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district.

A video of the incident reportedly shows the victim’s daughter pleading with her uncle to stop as her mother becomes trapped beneath the vehicle and cries in pain. (Source:Screengrab)
A video of the incident reportedly shows the victim’s daughter pleading with her uncle to stop as her mother becomes trapped beneath the vehicle and cries in pain. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 16:55 IST

A woman was seriously injured after her brother-in-law allegedly rammed a Bolero vehicle into her during a dispute over six acres of agricultural land in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday while the woman was working in a field. She sustained serious leg and internal injuries and was trapped beneath the vehicle following the alleged attack.

Land Dispute Behind Alleged Attack

The victim has been identified as Mangala Devi Nadagowda, while the accused has been identified as Chennappagowda, her brother-in-law. According to reports, the dispute reportedly stemmed from disagreements over ownership and cultivation rights concerning six acres of agricultural land. Mangala Devi had recently arranged for the land to be surveyed, fenced and cultivated. However, Chennappagowda allegedly objected to the survey, claiming that he had not been informed about it and that the process had been carried out in his absence. 

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Accused Allegedly Rams Bolero Into Woman

According to the information available, Mangala Devi was working in a field when Chennappagowda allegedly drove a Bolero into her in an apparent attempt to kill her. The woman reportedly became trapped beneath the vehicle and suffered severe injuries to her legs and internal organs. The incident has raised serious concerns over the escalation of a family land dispute into alleged violence.

Daughter Heard Pleading in Video

A video of the incident reportedly captures Mangala Devi’s daughter pleading with her uncle not to run over her mother. The distressing scene highlights the fear and panic surrounding the alleged attack. The accused had also allegedly ploughed the field where Mangala Devi had previously sown crops, adding another dimension to the ongoing dispute over the agricultural land.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged attack. Further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident and the action taken against the accused are awaited. The allegations are yet to be established through the legal process.
Also Read: 50-Year-Old Security Guard Wraps Stray Dog In Shawl, Takes It To Cabin At Midnight In Hyderabad, Then Sexually Abuses It

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Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain
Tags: Bolero attackbrother-in-law attackChennappagowdahome-hero-pos-2Karnataka crime newsland disputeMangala Devi Nadagowdashocking CCTV footageviral videoWoman Injured

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Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

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Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

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Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain
Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain
Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain
Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain
Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

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