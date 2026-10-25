Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

A woman was seriously injured after her brother-in-law allegedly rammed a Bolero vehicle into her during a dispute over six acres of agricultural land in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday while the woman was working in a field. She sustained serious leg and internal injuries and was trapped beneath the vehicle following the alleged attack.

Land Dispute Behind Alleged Attack

The victim has been identified as Mangala Devi Nadagowda, while the accused has been identified as Chennappagowda, her brother-in-law. According to reports, the dispute reportedly stemmed from disagreements over ownership and cultivation rights concerning six acres of agricultural land. Mangala Devi had recently arranged for the land to be surveyed, fenced and cultivated. However, Chennappagowda allegedly objected to the survey, claiming that he had not been informed about it and that the process had been carried out in his absence.

A man allegedly attempted to murder his sister-in-law by driving a Bolero SUV over her following a long-standing land dispute in Kandagal village of Ilkal taluk in Bagalkote district. The woman, identified as Mangala Devi, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bagalkote. The accused has been identified as Channappagouda Nadagouda, her brother-in-law. According to reports, the dispute concerns approximately six acres of land, with allegations that Channappagouda had encroached upon two acres belonging to Mangala Devi. The dispute had reportedly continued for several years. Recently, Mangala Devi arranged for a survey of the land, which allegedly revealed that two acres had been encroached upon. She subsequently fenced the land and sowed crops. Channappagouda was reportedly angered by these actions and allegedly ploughed over the cultivated field. When Mangala Devi went to question him about the alleged encroachment, the dispute escalated. According to reports, while she was in a field, Channappagouda arrived in his Bolero SUV and allegedly drove the vehicle over her before fleeing the scene. Mangala Devi suffered serious injuries to her leg and reportedly sustained internal injuries. She was taken to a private hospital in Bagalkote for treatment. The incident was reportedly captured on a mobile phone. In the footage, Mangala Devi’s daughter, Priyanka, can allegedly be heard pleading with her uncle, saying, “Uncle, don’t drive the car,” as the vehicle was driven towards her mother. The video has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack. Following the incident, Channappagouda allegedly switched off his mobile phone and fled. A case has been registered at Ilkal Rural Police Station, and police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend him. Mangala Devi and the accused, Channappagouda, are reportedly relatives of former Karnataka minister S.R. Patil. After learning about the incident, Patil visited the hospital and enquired about Mangala Devi’s health. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged attack and the underlying property dispute. Further details are awaited. — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 24, 2026

Accused Allegedly Rams Bolero Into Woman

According to the information available, Mangala Devi was working in a field when Chennappagowda allegedly drove a Bolero into her in an apparent attempt to kill her. The woman reportedly became trapped beneath the vehicle and suffered severe injuries to her legs and internal organs. The incident has raised serious concerns over the escalation of a family land dispute into alleged violence.

Daughter Heard Pleading in Video

A video of the incident reportedly captures Mangala Devi’s daughter pleading with her uncle not to run over her mother. The distressing scene highlights the fear and panic surrounding the alleged attack. The accused had also allegedly ploughed the field where Mangala Devi had previously sown crops, adding another dimension to the ongoing dispute over the agricultural land.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged attack. Further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident and the action taken against the accused are awaited. The allegations are yet to be established through the legal process.

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