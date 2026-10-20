Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House

A quiet evening at a government guest house, a disturbed beehive, and then a cloud of angry bees. Within moments, screams filled the Circuit House compound in Meerut, and a young man lay unconscious on the ground.

Monday Evening, Civil Lines

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Circuit House in Meerut’s Civil Lines area. According to reports, the bees attacked suddenly, and a stampede broke out as people ran to get away. Cries for help rang out across the premises.

Around 50 Stings on One Man

A young man identified as Abhinav bore the brunt of the attack. The bees reportedly stung him at around 50 places on his body. He collapsed unconscious. Police admitted him to a hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

मेरठ सर्किट हाउस में मधुमक्खियों का तांडव, मची भगदड़! युवक को 50 डंक लगे, बेहोश होकर गिरा UP में मेरठ के सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र स्थित सर्किट हाउस में सोमवार शाम मधुमक्खियों ने ऐसा हमला बोला कि मौके पर भगदड़ मच गई। अचानक हुए हमले से लोगों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। युवक अभिनव को मधुमक्खियों ने करीब 50 जगह डंक मार दिए। वह बेहोश होकर गिर पड़ा। पुलिस ने उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई गई है। छत्ते से छेड़छाड़ के बाद भड़कीं मधुमक्खियां! बताया जा रहा है कि छत्ते से छेड़छाड़ के बाद मधुमक्खियां उग्र हो गईं और वहां मौजूद लोगों पर हमला कर दिया। हमले की चपेट में कई अन्य लोग और स्कूली बच्चे भी आ गए। अचानक हुए इस घटनाक्रम से सर्किट हाउस परिसर में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। पुलिस-दमकल टीम ने संभाला मोर्चा घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और दमकल टीम मौके पर पहुंची। मधुमक्खियों को भगाने के लिए पानी की बौछार की गई। इसके बाद हालात पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया गया। फिलहाल घायल युवक की हालत को लेकर चिंता बनी हुई है। #Meerut — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) October 19, 2026

What Set the Swarm Off

It is being said that the bees turned aggressive after someone tampered with a beehive. The reports do not say who disturbed it, or whether it was done deliberately or by accident. That remains unconfirmed.

Others Caught in the Attack

Abhinav was not the only one affected. Several other people, including schoolchildren, were caught in the attack. The reports do not say how many were stung, whether any of them needed treatment, or why schoolchildren were at the Circuit House.

Police and Fire Teams Step In

Police and a fire brigade team reached the spot soon after being informed. Water was sprayed to drive the bees away, after which efforts were made to bring the situation under control.

A Worrying Wait

Concern remains over Abhinav’s condition. Doctors have not given an update in the information available, and the hospital has not been named.

What Comes Next

Attention now turns to the young man’s recovery and to the beehive, which authorities will likely need to remove to keep the premises safe. Questions about how the hive was disturbed, and whether the compound had been checked earlier, may also come up.

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