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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House

Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House

A bee swarm attack at Meerut’s Circuit House left a young man, Abhinav, unconscious after around 50 stings. Schoolchildren and others were also affected as police and fire teams responded.

Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious. (Image Credit: X)
Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 08:11 IST

A quiet evening at a government guest house, a disturbed beehive, and then a cloud of angry bees. Within moments, screams filled the Circuit House compound in Meerut, and a young man lay unconscious on the ground.

Monday Evening, Civil Lines

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Circuit House in Meerut’s Civil Lines area. According to reports, the bees attacked suddenly, and a stampede broke out as people ran to get away. Cries for help rang out across the premises.

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Around 50 Stings on One Man

A young man identified as Abhinav bore the brunt of the attack. The bees reportedly stung him at around 50 places on his body. He collapsed unconscious. Police admitted him to a hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

What Set the Swarm Off

It is being said that the bees turned aggressive after someone tampered with a beehive. The reports do not say who disturbed it, or whether it was done deliberately or by accident. That remains unconfirmed.

Others Caught in the Attack

Abhinav was not the only one affected. Several other people, including schoolchildren, were caught in the attack. The reports do not say how many were stung, whether any of them needed treatment, or why schoolchildren were at the Circuit House.

Police and Fire Teams Step In

Police and a fire brigade team reached the spot soon after being informed. Water was sprayed to drive the bees away, after which efforts were made to bring the situation under control.

A Worrying Wait

Concern remains over Abhinav’s condition. Doctors have not given an update in the information available, and the hospital has not been named.

What Comes Next

Attention now turns to the young man’s recovery and to the beehive, which authorities will likely need to remove to keep the premises safe. Questions about how the hive was disturbed, and whether the compound had been checked earlier, may also come up.

Also Read: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Front Of Husband While Couple Returns From Durga Puja Celebrations; Man Held Captive In Motihari, 8 Arrested

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Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House
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Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House

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Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House
Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House
Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House
Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House
Watch Video: Man Stung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House

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