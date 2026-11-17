It is reported that a man who had had three marriages now decided to get into a fourth one. However, the news of this plan had not remained a mere family secret but also got onto roads in Shamli and on social media.

Shocking News from Shamli

There is a case which is trending in the district of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, there is a man who had already married thrice and now wants to get married for the fourth time.

However, no details of place and time of marriage along with other people have been shared in the report.

Word Spreads Out

The reports state that the news of this plan spread before the man got married to the woman he had chosen. How and by whom the news came to them is not known from the details available.

Three Wives, One Spot

After knowing about the marriage, all three wives reportedly came to the spot. This became a shock for the man who was probably expecting a marriage on that day.

The Road Has Become The Scene Of The Crime

As per the reports, all the three women together attacked the man on the road in broad daylight. It is also stated that they stripped off his clothes while assaulting him.

Caught On Video

There is now video footage of the assault which is becoming a hot topic on social media. People have reacted violently against the video, which has even become a talking point beyond Shamli.

शामली: तीन पत्नियों के बावजूद चौथी शादी करने पहुंचा शख्स, तीनों पत्नियों ने मिलकर सड़क पर नंगा करके पीटा https://t.co/wXkR4UosfG — Arjun Chaudharyy (@Arjun5chaudhary) November 17, 2026



What Is Unknown Yet

Basic things like the name of the victim, the date and the location of the crime are not known yet. No information is known whether the people involved in the case have approached the police, or the police are investigating the video.

What Lies Ahead?

Who will take the next step, the man himself or his wives? Will there be an investigation regarding the allegations of multiple marriages and assaults that can be witnessed from the video? Who is the fourth wife and did she know about the other two marriages? The police has made no comment on this issue yet.

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