Watch Video: Mangalsutra Snatched By 2 Miscrents, Woman Thrashes With Sticks in Telangana’s Sangareddy, Farmers Help Catch Both Accused

A woman farmer in Telangana’s Sangareddy district fought off two alleged chain snatchers and beat them with a wooden log after they tried to steal her gold mangalsutra while she was working in an agricultural field. The suspects, who attempted to escape on a motorcycle, were chased and caught by other farmers after the woman raised an alarm. The incident took place on Thursday, and the stolen jewellery, weighing around three tolas (30 gm), was recovered. Police have arrested both men.

How Telangana farmer fought back against chain snatchers

Reports say that the woman, identified as Kishtamma, was working in her field when two men approached her on a motorcycle. They reportedly pretended to ask her for directions before attempting to snatch her gold mangalsutra.

When the men tried to flee, Kishtamma resisted and shouted for help. Farmers working in nearby fields heard her cries, rushed towards the spot and chased the suspects until they caught them.

Farmers who caught thieves attempting to steal a gold chain and handed them over to police after thrashing them Incident in Solakpalli, Jinnaram Mandal, #Sangareddy District #Telangana Two individuals attempting to snatch the gold chain around Kishthamma’s neck while she was working in the field Nearby farmers caught the accused with sticks Police arrested both and remanded them — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2026

Telangana woman beats accused with wooden log

After the suspects were caught, Kishtamma confronted them and thrashed them with a wooden log. She also managed to recover her stolen mangalsutra. The two men apparently did not expect the woman to fight back and alert other farmers.

As per reports, Jinnaram police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took both suspects into custody.

Who are the two accused arrested in Telangana?

Reports say that the accused were identified as Vadde Sailu, a resident of Mucherla village, and Aravind, from Meenampally village. Both villages fall under Hathnoora mandal in Sangareddy district.

Police said the duo have previous criminal records and were allegedly involved in four earlier theft cases. Their arrest comes after the attempted chain snatching was foiled by Kishtamma and the farmers who came to her aid.

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