Watch Video: Married Woman Caught In Lover’s Room On Karwa Chauth; Two Sisters-In-Law’s 30-Minute Hair-Pulling Fight In Mathura, Police Intervene

A Karva Chauth confrontation in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura turned violent after a man allegedly caught his wife at the rented room of a man she was having an affair with. The husband, identified as Sonu, reached Vasant Vihar Colony with his sister-in-law and other women from the family. What followed was a half-hour-long brawl between his wife Anju and her sister-in-law, with the two women pulling each other’s hair, dragging one another and exchanging kicks and punches. Police personnel struggled to separate them.

Uttar Pradesh: Karva Chauth confrontation turns into street fight

As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday night after Sonu, a resident of Chhatikara, received information around 7 pm that his wife was at her alleged lover’s room. He called Dial 112 before reaching the spot with female members of his family.

According to Sonu, his wife was involved in an affair with Sanjay alias Gitam, a resident of Dholpur who works at a blanket company in Mathura. Sanjay lives in a rented room in Vasant Vihar Colony. When Sonu and his family members arrived, an argument broke out between Anju and her sister-in-law, which soon turned into a physical fight. Sanjay allegedly fled during the commotion.

Uttar Pradesh couple has four children, divorce case ongoing

Sonu and Anju got married around 15 years ago. Anju is from Dholpur, and the couple has four children. Sonu claimed that a divorce case between them is already pending.

He also alleged that Anju was demanding half of his share in the property as part of the dispute. The confrontation in Mathura has brought their marital dispute into the public eye.

Uttar Pradesh police question husband and wife

According to reports, Highway Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar Nirwal said the husband and wife had been brought to the police station for questioning. He confirmed that Sanjay had fled the spot.

The officer said further action would be taken after questioning the couple and examining the matter. Police personnel had to intervene repeatedly during the fight to separate the two women.

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