Watch Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bageshwar’s Maa Bhagwati Temple, Badiyakot Locals Struggle to Control Blaze- What Caused The Fire?

A festival night, a wooden shrine glowing with lamps, and then flames where there should have been prayer. In a remote Himalayan village in Uttarakhand, a temple that draws devotees every Navratri has been badly damaged by fire.

Flames at the Shrine

The fire broke out at the Maa Bhagwati temple in Badiyakot, in Kapkot tehsil of Bageshwar district, during Navratri, when the temple sees its heaviest footfall. The main temple is reported to have suffered extensive damage. The blaze spread rapidly through the structure, and a video of the fire has since surfaced.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bageshwar’s Maa Bhagwati Temple, Badiyakot Locals Struggle to Control Blaze- What Caused the Fire? https://t.co/5Dah85zQ2s — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 16, 2026

A Temple Built of Carved Wood

The temple was known for its fine wooden carvings and is regarded as a prominent symbol of the region’s faith and cultural heritage. Devotees gather there to worship during Navratri.

Local resident Aan Singh said the temple was built mainly of wood, which made it highly vulnerable once a fire started. That, according to him, is why the flames spread so fast.

Villagers Left to Fight the Fire Alone

Badiyakot lies deep in the Himalayas, about 50 kilometres from Kapkot, and has no fire service of its own. With no help close at hand, locals were left to try to bring the fire under control themselves. The reports do not say how long the blaze lasted or whether anyone was hurt.

What Caused the Fire?

The cause has not been confirmed. The temple had an electricity connection, and lamps were lit for worship during the festival. Locals suspect either a short circuit or a lamp. This remains a suspicion only.

Worry Among Devotees

The loss has left worshippers in the area distressed, especially because it came during Navratri. For many, the temple is the centre of the community’s faith.

What Comes Next

The extent of the damage and the exact cause will be established only after an investigation. Whether the authorities carry out an inspection, and whether the carved structure can be rebuilt, are questions the villagers are now waiting to see answered.

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