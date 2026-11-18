Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur have arrested four men for allegedly opening fire at a buffalo cart rider during a road rage incident near Garhmukteshwar, where illegal buffalo cart races were taking place despite a ban during the Kartik Purnima Ganga Mela. The accused were caught within 24 hours after videos of the incident went viral on November 17. Police also recovered the pistol allegedly used in the firing and seized two modified jeeps involved in the incident.

As per reports, the incident took place around 8:30 pm on November 16, near Rasulabad Nanpur on the Garh-Meerut road, under Garhmukteshwar police station. Both groups were travelling towards Garh Ganga ghat for the annual fair. Uttar Pradesh authorities had prohibited buffalo cart racing due to traffic risks and concerns over animal cruelty, but illegal races continued on the highway.

हापुड़ में सरेआम फायरिंग! भैंसा-बुग्गी सवार युवकों पर कार सवार युवकों ने पिस्टल से की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। #Hapur #Firing #ViralVideo #UPNews #CrimeNews #UttarPradesh https://t.co/qiOzeQlySM — PRIYA RANA (@priyarana3101) November 17, 2026

How the Uttar Pradesh road rage incident unfolded

According to reports, an argument broke out over racing the buffalo cart. Some youths travelling in a modified Thar/Jonga open jeep, fitted with wide tyres and blue underglow lights, drove alongside and ahead of the cart. As the argument escalated, one of them allegedly pulled out a pistol, fired towards the cart rider and threatened him to make the buffalo run faster.

The rider escaped unharmed, and no gunshot injuries were reported. Videos circulating on November 17 showed youths speeding in the modified open jeep, waving firearms and firing shots to create panic and show dominance, commonly described as bhaukal. Another clip from the same stretch showed youths beating a buffalo with sticks while racing it on the main road, with another youth running alongside and urging it forward.

Uttar Pradesh police trace suspects through viral footage

According to reports, Garhmukteshwar Circle Officer Rahul Yadav initially said the footage was being investigated seriously. Although it appeared to have been recorded in Meerut’s Kithore police station area, technical verification established that the incident occurred on the Garhmukteshwar Mela route in Hapur.

Superintendent of Police Madhuban Kumar Singh said a case under the Arms Act was registered at Garhmukteshwar police station within half an hour of the video surfacing. Police identified the vehicles and suspects using the footage and raided an area beneath a flyover on the Nanpur highway.

Four arrests and weapons seized in Uttar Pradesh

Reports say that the arrested men were identified as Arun Rana, Aryan Nehra and Aryan alias Gullu, all residents of Mohiuddinpur, Meerut, and Raju alias Uday Chaudhary, a resident of Patla Niwari, Ghaziabad. Three of the four have previous criminal cases registered against them.

Police confirmed the pistol was recovered and both the Thar and Jonga jeeps were impounded. The accused were paraded outside Garhmukteshwar police station with folded hands, apologising, before being sent for judicial proceedings.

Uttar Pradesh police seize 10 more buffalo carts

Following public criticism over lawlessness on the Mela route, SP Madhuban Kumar Singh ordered an overnight crackdown. Garhmukteshwar police seized 10 additional buffalo carts allegedly being used for illegal races to ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the Kartik Purnima fair.

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