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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

A viral video showing forest workers allegedly chasing a lion on a motorcycle in Gujarat has sparked outrage, prompting the forest department to remove three temporary employees.

Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers
Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 12:14 IST

In a short video clip shot in Amreli district, a lion was seen dashing ahead of men riding motorcycles. And within just days, three out-sourced employees of the forest department had been shown the exit door.

Festival Traffic at Ambardi Safari Park

The Ambardi Safari Park is located in Amreli district in Gujarat. This year, during the vacation of Diwali festival, many tourists visited the place and the forest staff working there had to work continuously for 12 hours in order to maintain the smooth functioning of things, according to the forest department.

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And it is amid all this hustle-bustle that this video was shot, which later was shared by many online users.

The Video Clip that Stunned Viewers

In the video clip, a lion is seen dashing across the ground while the men riding motorcycles follow them. In the clip, it can be seen that the lion dashing in fear as the motorcycle chases it.

Many viewers who saw this video felt that the lion was being harassed.

The Department Steps In

The forest department launched an inquiry once the video went viral. By Sunday, an official confirmed that three outsourced forest staff members had been relieved of their duties in connection with the incident.

The Official Explanation

Speaking to news agency PTI, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh said some personnel were guiding the lion towards its kraal in the evening. He said this is a routine exercise, which is usually carried out using a jeep. In this case, some staff members used motorcycles instead.

Inside The Kraal Routine

In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests Mitesh Vaniya, as reported by PTI, said the video was shot during the Diwali festival. He explained that every day at 5 pm, the lions at the park are fed inside a fenced area of 100 by 100 metres, known as a kraal.

According to him, the staff in the video had noticed a lion straying away from the kraal and were trying to steer it back towards the enclosure.

Harassment Or Herding?

Vaniya said that there was no harassment and there was no attempt to harass the animal. But this video speaks differently to some viewers, and this difference between the truth and the perception of the public keeps this debate going.

The department has punished the three employees, but the department insists that the intention was to lead the lion and not to chase the lion.

What Will Happen Now?

Is there any chance of new regulations regarding the treatment of lions at Ambardi? Are motorcycles going to be banned officially for such operations in future? And is there going to be more scrutiny for the department as regards why the outsourced crew was left to take care of this operation during a week full of tourists? These answers await.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: ‘Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do’: Thai YouTuber Faces Disgusting Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

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Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers
Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers
Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers
Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers
Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

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