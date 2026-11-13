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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?

Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?

Rashtrapati Bhavan security guard Saurabh Tomar was shot in the head over a Diwali firecracker dispute in Baghpat. Two accused arrested after a police encounter.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Guard Shot On Diwali, 2 Arrested In Baghpat (Image: ITV)
Rashtrapati Bhavan Guard Shot On Diwali, 2 Arrested In Baghpat (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 11:10 IST

A security guard posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan was shot in the head by his neighbours during a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The victim, Saurabh Tomar, had come to his native village for the Diwali holidays when the argument escalated into violence. The attackers allegedly fired three rounds and also assaulted him and another man with sticks and rods. Police have now arrested both accused, Dheeraj and Monu, following an encounter in the Budhpur village forest.

How the Diwali dispute turned violent in Uttar Pradesh

As per reports, the incident took place in Gopalpur Khadana village, where the accused allegedly reached the victim’s house on Diwali night and opened fire. Apart from Saurabh, a man named Vineet was also injured in the attack.

Saurabh suffered a serious gunshot injury to his head and was rushed to a hospital in Meerut. Doctors operated on him and removed the bullet lodged in his head. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Police encounter in Uttar Pradesh leaves main accused injured

Reports say that according to Baghpat Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh, a case was registered at Ramala police station. Police teams had been conducting continuous raids to arrest the wanted accused, Dheeraj and Monu.

During the operation, the Ramala police team laid a siege near a tubewell on the road leading to Budhpur railway station. The two accused were cornered in a sugarcane field.

Dheeraj opens fire as Uttar Pradesh police close in

When police attempted to apprehend them, Dheeraj allegedly fired at the police team while trying to escape. Police retaliated, and a bullet hit his leg, leaving him injured. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment, according to reports. 

The police also chased and apprehended the second accused, Monu. Both men are now in custody and are being questioned in connection with the attack.

Rashtrapati Bhavan guard attacked during Uttar Pradesh visit

Saurabh, who is posted as a security guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan, had returned to his village for the Diwali holidays. What began as a dispute over bursting firecrackers allegedly turned into a violent confrontation, leaving two people injured and triggering a police operation to arrest the accused.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Woman Slips Into Gap Between Train And Platform In Kanpur; More Than 3 Coaches Pass Over – What Happened Next?    

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Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?
Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?
Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?
Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?
Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?

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