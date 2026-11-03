Watch Video: Mob Armed With Sticks, Sharp Weapons Attacks BSF Jawans In Tripura, Snatches Weapon; What Happened?

A group of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was allegedly attacked by villagers while attempting to disrupt a suspected smuggling operation near the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The incident took place in the Ashabari area, where a team of BSF jawans had arrived following credible intelligence about suspected smuggling activities. According to reports, a large crowd comprising men and women confronted the security personnel, with several people allegedly carrying sticks and sharp weapons. The situation escalated when the group attacked the jawans and reportedly snatched a weapon from one of them. The weapon was later recovered. A video of the incident has surfaced online and is circulating widely on social media. Nine people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the attack.

Mob Attacks BSF Jawans During Anti-Smuggling Operation

According to reports, the BSF team reached the Ashabari region after receiving information about suspected smuggling activities along the Bangladesh border. During the operation, the personnel were confronted by a large group of villagers. The crowd allegedly included both men and women, some of whom were carrying sticks and sharp weapons. The confrontation soon turned violent, with members of the group allegedly assaulting the BSF personnel. During the attack, the mob reportedly managed to snatch a weapon from one of the jawans. However, the weapon was subsequently recovered. The incident created a tense situation in the border area, prompting additional security personnel to rush to the spot.

Additional BSF Personnel Arrive, Injured Jawans Hospitalised

Following the attack, BSF personnel from a nearby area arrived to assist their colleagues and rescue those who had sustained injuries during the confrontation. The injured security personnel were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. Meanwhile, police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident. Officials said efforts were underway to trace those who remain absconding. Police have reportedly assured that all those involved in the attack would be arrested and brought to justice. The viral video has drawn attention to the security challenges faced by personnel operating along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly while acting against suspected smuggling activities.

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