Watch Video: Molten Iron At 1600 degree Celsius Falls in JD Steel Plant, Contractor Dies After Being Engulfed In Flames; Horrifying Visuals Go Viral

A late-night shift, a machine nozzle that gave way, and a stream of liquid metal at 1,600 degrees Celsius. In seconds, a contractor at a steel plant in Durg was wrapped in flames, and a CCTV clip of his desperate run down a staircase is now circulating online.

A Night Shift at Borai-Rasmada

The accident took place at the JD Steel Plant in Borai-Rasmada, in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. According to the available details, it happened in the late-night shift on October 17, 2026, at around 1 am.

When the Nozzle Came Down?

Reports indicate that a nozzle of the plant’s machinery came down or failed, and the superheated molten iron spilled onto a contractor working below. The exact mechanical fault has not been officially established, and the reports do not say what the man was doing at that spot.

A Run Down the Stairs

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows the man, surrounded by flames, running down a flight of stairs in an attempt to escape. The footage is disturbing, and the reports do not say who leaked it or how it reached the public.

Molten Iron At 1600 degree Celsius Falls in JD Steel Plant, Contractor Dies After Being Engulfed In Flames; Horrifying Visuals Go Viral https://t.co/lSq7kAkRBy — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 20, 2026

A Race to the Hospital

The victim, identified as Santosh Kumar Srivastava, 42, suffered severe burns and was rushed to Sector-9 Hospital in Bhilai. He died there during treatment. He was a native of East Champaran in Bihar and had been working as a contractor at the plant.

Police Register a Case

Police at the Anjora outpost have registered a case of unnatural death (marg) and the investigation is continuing. The reports do not say whether the plant’s operations were halted, or whether anyone has been questioned.

Questions Over Worker Safety

The accident has raised questions about safety at the plant. Company management has not given its official position so far. It is not known whether safety audits had been done, whether the worker had protective gear, or whether the nozzle had been inspected recently.

What Happens Next

The police inquiry and any inspection by the labour or factory authorities will be key to finding out whether the failure was technical or the result of negligence. The management’s response, and any compensation for the family in Bihar, are also likely to come up in the coming days.

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