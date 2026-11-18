Three women and two young children stepped onto the tracks to save a few minutes. Then a train came around the bend. A video of what followed has been seen more than 11 million times.

A Shortcut Across The Tracks

On May 15, 2026, three women with children were at Shahpur Patori railway station in Bihar’s Samastipur district. They wanted to get from one platform to another. According to the report, they skipped the designated pedestrian structures and walked straight across the tracks to save time.

It is a shortcut thousands take every day at stations across the country. This time, it nearly cost five lives.

The Train Around The Bend

As they reached the middle of the line, a train suddenly appeared around the bend, as reported by Asianet Newsable. They had no time to reach the opposite platform. The report says a fast moving train barrelled into the station with only seconds left to react.

A Gap Barely Wide Enough

The women dropped to the ground and squeezed into the narrow clearance at the base of the platform. The mother pulled her two children under her torso and braced her back against the passing train. Her aim, according to the report, was to make sure the children were not sucked towards the wheels.

The Longest Minutes

The video shows the family stuck in between the tracks as the train, having more than ten carriages, whizzed past. Screams of panic can be heard from the bystanders and railway authorities. It seems the train is constantly hitting her side, arms, and leg.

The report further states that the force exerted by the movement of the train was threatening to pull her ahead. One other woman who was lying beside her reached out to grab her and held her in place against the concrete wall.

ईश्वर हर जगह नहीं हो सकता, इसलिए उसने ‘मां’ बनाई! ❤️🙏 बिहार के शाहपुर पटोरी स्टेशन का यह राेकटे खड़े कर देने वाला वीडियो देखिए। सामने से मौत बनकर आ रही थी तेज़ रफ़्तार ट्रेन, लेकिन इस मां ने अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना न सिर्फ अपने दो मासूम बच्चों की जान बचाई, बल्कि साथ की दो महिलाओं को भी मौत के मुंह से खींच लाई। खुद लहूलुहान हो गई, पर बच्चों पर आंच नहीं आने दी। किसी ने सच ही कहा है। “दुनिया में मां से बढ़कर योद्धा दूसरा कोई नहीं” इस बहादुर मां के जज़्बे को दिल से सलाम! 🫡❤️ — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 18, 2026

Hands Come Running

As soon as the last carriage passed the platform, the crowd and railway authorities ran down on to the tracks to lift the distressed family from there. It is reported in the report that the children did not get hurt and the mother had minor injuries due to the friction of the train passing so close to her.

Hero And A Controversy

She has been hailed as a “supermum” by social media users and the video has had more than 11 million views. However, the video has also led to a heated discussion about railway safety and passenger negligence.

As reported by Republic World, one commentator wrote that foot overbridges exist for a reason and that saving two minutes is never worth a life, but also that railways need stricter fencing and better crowd management because such incidents keep happening.

What Railway Authorities Had to Say

The authorities were quoted saying that they gave a serious warning following the incident. They informed people about the danger of crossing the live rail tracks. According to them, modern-day trains move very fast and can come at any time, thus providing little time for the drivers to stop their trains. They suggested people use footbridges and underground passages.

What Is Going to Happen Now?

Are the railways going to install fences or do stricter security checks in stations like Shahpur Patori, which makes people tempted to cross the tracks? Are there going to be any penalties for crossing the tracks, or is it all going to be about safety awareness? And is the clip going to make people think twice before stepping onto the tracks?

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