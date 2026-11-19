An intersection in Rajasthan’s Nohar town, two vehicles reaching at the same time, and a stretch of road which has more than one risk factor associated with it. All the above mentioned points are caught on the CCTV.

Busy Intersection Of Nohar

In Nohar, Rajasthan, a busy intersection of a developed area turned out to be a risky moment for a motorcycle rider and driver of a Maruti Ritz car. Video is claimed to have been taken in Nohar.

This is one such intersection where vehicles coming from opposite sides come together and just a few seconds can make all the difference.

Two Vehicles – One Moment

Both the vehicles reached the intersection nearly simultaneously. It is one of those videos where there is a very close shave between two vehicles. Both vehicles almost brushed against each other and it is being considered as a near miss and not a collision.

No information is available regarding touching of the two vehicles, falling of anyone or injuries if any.

A Road That Was Not Forgiving

The road itself added to the risk. The surface at the crossing is concrete, with a concrete edge, and loose sand lies on it. Concrete is hard and smooth, loose sand can reduce grip, and a raised edge can unsettle a vehicle that swerves. Together, these make sudden braking or turning harder.

Questions Every Driver Must Ask

The video raises two plain questions about road behaviour.

Should the motorcyclist have waited for the car to cross before moving ahead?

And should the car driver have dropped speed, looking at the surface, the surroundings, the built up area and the intersection ahead?

Neither question has been officially answered, and no one has been blamed.

The Camera that Saw It

Footage from the CCTV captured this incident. Information on hand does not indicate who owns the camera, which uploaded the video, and when it was filmed.

Horrific Road Accident Recorded on CCTV the video is said to be from #Rajasthan’s Nohar A potentially dangerous situation involving a motorcycle and a Maruti Ritz car was recorded at an intersection in Nohar, drawing attention to hazardous road conditions and driver behaviour. https://t.co/KoDHGtAcj2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 19, 2026

What Is Not Known?

Names of the individuals have not been established. No specific date or location inside Nohar has been cited. No report of police investigation or complaint against anyone nor any challan has been made. Speed of the car, positions of the vehicles, and condition of the riders have also not been mentioned.

What Next?

Will the Nohar police or the traffic department inspect the junction to remove the sand or install warning signs or speed breakers? Will it investigate and identify the vehicles and the persons? And will it make motorists and riders take precautions at junctions, particularly if there is poor quality road?

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