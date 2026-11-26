A man seen on the footage setting a vehicle ablaze in Ahmedabad city is now seen in yet another video, holding his hands together, begging everyone to pardon him. “Mujhse galti ho gayi, maayi-baap, maaf kar do,” he can be heard saying as he apologises in front of the local community.

It has been revealed that the man is Bali Zala. He was arrested for setting a Toyota Innova on fire in Bapunagar locality of Ahmedabad following a row at the industrial premises. Police reportedly took the accused back to the scene and asked him to publically apologise for what he did.

CCTV Captures Ahmedabad Man Setting Toyota Innova On Fire

As per the information provided in the FIR report, the event took place in Indian Chemical Industries during the intervening night of 21st and 22nd November.

According to the police reports, Zala had come to the premises at around 11 PM and was prevented by the security personnel from entering the premises. As per the allegations of the police, there was some altercation between them. According to the allegation made by the police, he came back around midnight with an inflammable substance and burned the vehicle of the owner of the company.

Police Bring Bali Zala Back To The Spot, Video Shows Apology

‘मुझसे गलती हो गई.. ‘माई बाप’ माफ कर दो’ वीडियो गुजरात के अहमदाबाद का है. हाथ जोड़कर माफी मांग रहा युवक बाली जावा है आरोप है कि इसने मामूली विवाद पर एक घर के बहार खड़ी गाड़ी में आग लगा दी थी. आग लगाने की घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई. फिर क्या था पुलिस ने ढुंढ कर गली गली घूमाया. https://t.co/Hwt48bB4Jt — Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) November 26, 2026







Upon being arrested, Zala was taken back to the industrial site. In the video which has emerged recently, the person can be seen standing among the locals with folded hands asking for forgiveness.

“Mujhse galti ho gayi, maayi-baap” is the phrase that has grabbed people’s attention on the Internet especially after the release of the CCTV footage in relation to the crime.

This apology from Zala is a part of the police action that has been taken against him after his arrest. This incident has attracted attention mainly due to the contrast that can be seen in the two videos: one with burning vehicle and the other with the criminal asking for people’s forgiveness.

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