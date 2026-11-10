Watch Video: Mumbai Boy Dies After Firecracker Blasts Collapse Shop Roof, 16-Year-Old Boy Found With 100% Burn Injuries – Full Incident

A 16-year-old boy died after multiple firecracker explosions triggered the collapse of a shop’s slab in Mumbai’s Malad-Malvani on Monday night. The shop, which was storing firecrackers and electrical materials, caught fire around 9.56 pm. The victim, initially reported missing during the incident, was later found inside the shop with severe burn injuries.

The deceased was identified as Shanwaz Niyaz Khan (16). He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in a private ambulance, but doctors declared him brought dead. According to Dr Pooja, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Khan had suffered 100 per cent burn injuries.

Update Mumbai malwani fire गेट नंबर 7 मालवणी मलाड होलसेल के सामान की दुकान बाहर पटाखे बेच राह था। बुझ गई आग। एक 16 साल के लड़के के मरने की खबर है https://t.co/CswYvwc3uI — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) November 9, 2026

How firecracker explosions led to the Mumbai shop collapse

As per reports, the fire broke out at a shop near Gate No. 08 on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad-Malvani. According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was reported at 9.56 pm.

The fire spread only up to a particular area, which measured approximately 20 × 30 feet, where firecrackers, electric cables, electric installations, and many other objects were stored. In this particular fire incident, explosions of a number of firecrackers led to the collapse of the slab of the shop in Mumbai.

Missing teenager found inside the Mumbai shop

As rescue operations continued, Shanwaz was reported missing. Fire brigade personnel and other teams later found him inside the shop, with his body severely charred.

“The boy was subsequently found inside the shop after being reported missing,” a fire official said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade controls blaze within an hour

Fire brigade personnel, along with local police and ward staff, rushed to the spot and began firefighting and rescue operations. The Mumbai Fire Brigade managed to bring the blaze under control and extinguished it at 10.36 pm, around 40 minutes after it was reported.

Despite the firefighting and rescue attempts, Shanwaz’s life could not be saved. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, where he was declared brought dead.

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