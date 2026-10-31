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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing

Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing

Despite repeated instructions to stop, the driver reportedly moved the luxury vehicle towards the cop, later claimed she was being harassed and fled the scene.

A woman driving a BMW allegedly attempting to run over traffic constable Prashant Hake after hitting a car waiting at a traffic signal. (Source:Screengrab)
A woman driving a BMW allegedly attempting to run over traffic constable Prashant Hake after hitting a car waiting at a traffic signal. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 15:52 IST

A woman driving a luxury BMW allegedly attempted to run over a traffic police constable in Mumbai after ramming into another car waiting at a traffic signal. A video of the confrontation, which has gone viral on social media, shows the driver repeatedly moving her vehicle towards the officer despite being asked to stop. The incident reportedly took place on a busy Mumbai road last night, triggering a tense face-off between the woman and the traffic police.

BMW Driver Tries to Hit Traffic Cop

The nearly one-minute video shows traffic constable Prashant Hake standing directly in front of the BMW and asking the woman behind the wheel to stop. According to the details accompanying the video, the woman had allegedly hit a stationary car from behind while it was waiting at a traffic signal. However, instead of stopping, the driver continued moving the luxury vehicle forward, apparently attempting to hit the constable standing in front of its bonnet. A woman recording the incident can be heard repeatedly asking the BMW driver to stop. Meanwhile, other traffic police personnel are seen asking people nearby to call additional officers as the situation escalates.

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Woman Claims She Is Being Harassed, Records People

As the confrontation continued, a passerby approached the BMW and opened its rear door. The driver then took out her mobile phone and began recording the people surrounding her. She could be heard claiming that she was being “harassed”. Despite the tense situation, the woman eventually drove away from the spot, leaving behind the confrontation. The video has since attracted widespread attention on social media, with viewers reacting to the driver’s alleged attempt to move the car towards the traffic constable.

Car Owner Files Complaint at Juhu Police Station

Meanwhile, the owner of the car that was allegedly hit from behind has filed a complaint against the BMW driver at Mumbai’s Juhu Police Station. The incident has once again drawn attention to road safety and confrontations involving motorists and traffic police. Further details about the woman’s identity and police action were not immediately available.
Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

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Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing
Tags: BMW driver MumbaiBMW woman viral videoMumbai BMW viral videoMumbai road rageMumbai traffic cop videoPrashant Hake traffic constablewoman tries to run over cop

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Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing

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Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing
Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing
Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing
Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing
Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing

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