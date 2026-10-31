Watch Video: Mumbai Woman Tries To Run Over Police Man As She Intentionally Hits Scooter, Bike And Car While Driving

A woman is said to have intentionally driven her car against a scooter, a motorcycle, and a car in Juhu region of Mumbai and kept on driving without stopping, leading to a confrontation with the police. The video of this case is doing rounds on the social media. The case became even more complicated when the woman is said to have driven her car towards police officers trying to stop her.

Multiple collisions in Mumbai’s Juhu

As per the description given with the video, the lady is said to have caused collisions with three vehicles without even checking if there was any injury to anybody or not. She kept on driving her car, posing a threat to the lives of the motorists of Mumbai.

When police tried to take action on this matter, the woman allegedly tried to run over the police officers.

Woman shoots video following police intervention in Mumbai

A policewoman, who had been recording the whole episode, allegedly opened the back door of the woman’s car and told her to stop her vehicle. Instead of stopping the car as per the instruction, the woman allegedly started shooting her own video.

She allegedly started making allegations against the policemen as the latter were trying to arrest her. The incident has added another angle to the incident that took place in Mumbai and has now become a talking point on social media.

Details of police action and injuries in the Mumbai episode still unknown

Questions have arisen regarding the issue of rash driving and road safety. People are also worried for the safety of policemen who are at risk during these kinds of situations.

No information is available on the identity of the woman, reasons behind the collisions and if anybody has got injured. Whether the lady was arrested or if an FIR has been filed has also not been ascertained till date.

Also Read: Watch Video: Married Woman Caught In Lover’s Room On Karwa Chauth; Two Sisters-In-Law’s 30-Minute Hair-Pulling Fight In Mathura, Police Intervene