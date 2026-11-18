Brazilian content creator Ariane came back from a month of silence in a meditation retreat and went right into the color and chaos of Rajasthan. The choice not to listen to the advice is now giving millions of views on videos.

From Silence To Pushkar

Digital content creator Ariane from Brazil has been traveling through Pushkar in Rajasthan since November 3rd. As per reports, she stayed in a Vipassana meditation retreat for about a month before coming here.

A month of silence, followed by one of the most bustling pilgrimage towns in India. Quite a drastic shift in lifestyle.

The Advice That Went Unheeded

On her Instagram videos, Ariane revealed that people have warned her not to travel with strangers. But she decided to visit Rajasthan with people whom she just met.

She called it one of her best experiences in India till now. She didn’t mention anyone by name whom she traveled with.

Night in the Desert under the Stars

Ariane also mentioned that she went on a camp with people whom she recently met in the desert. For her, this trip was quite an unexpected adventure. As the girl expressed herself, some of the best experiences that travelers might have are those which are never planned before.





Kalbelia Women

One more thing that impressed her was the Kalbelia women that she met during the visit. They had extremely expressive eyes, as if one might read their soul and feel connected to them somehow.

Her remarks brought attention to Rajasthani folklore and folk dances.

Dancing in Traditional Rajasthani Costume

Apart from it, Ariane has posted a number of videos from Pushkar. In all of those videos, she is dressed in a traditional Rajasthani costume and dances with locals both girls and boys. Also, she is shown preparing some food there. As reported, a number of her videos were viewed by millions of people.

“Ariane, I Am Jealous Of You”

Social media users have responded warmly. Some said they were jealous of her experiences, and others said they wished to meet her. One user said watching her made them wish for a life full of such adventures.

Another person said they met Ariane at the Pushkar fair and called time with her wonderful, adding that they hoped to meet her again. A third said they were planning to visit her. Another user, who said they live near the Pushkar Mela, invited her to stay with their family.

The videos have started a wider conversation about travel, meeting new people and experiencing other cultures.

What Happens Next?

Where will Ariane go after Pushkar? Will she take up any of the invitations from viewers? And will her videos change how foreign visitors see Rajasthan, and how Rajasthan sees them? Ariane has not said what comes next.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Turns Into An Unplanned Family Trip! 13 People Travel 150 Km Without Tickets, Railways Slaps Them With Rs 36,140 Bill